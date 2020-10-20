PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 6 PM today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation at 6 pm today, October 20, 2020. The news was shared through a post on the official twitter handle of the Prime Minister.

आज शाम 6 बजे राष्ट्र के नाम संदेश दूंगा। आप जरूर जुड़ें।



Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 20, 2020

It is yet unclear as to what the address will be about. The message comes ahead of India's festive season.