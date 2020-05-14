PM-CARES Fund first allocation: Rs 2,000 cr for ventilators, Rs 1,000 cr for migrant relief measures

The PM-CARES Fund Trust, in its first allocation on May 13, 2020 decided to allocate Rs 3,100 crore to support India’s battle against COVID-19 pandemic.

Out of the total amount, Rs 2,000 cr has been allocated for the purchase of ventilators, while Rs 1000 crore have been provided to carry out relief measures for the migrant workers. The ventilators will be indigenously developed, in line with PM Narendra Modi’s vision to make India Aatm Nirbhar by being “vocal about local”.

The fund has also earmarked Rs 100 crore to support coronavirus vaccine development efforts in India.

Key Highlights

• Around 50,000 indigenous ventilators would be purchased from the PM-CARES fund allocation of Rs 2000 crore. The purchases aim to strengthen India’s infrastructure to deal with coronavirus outbreak across the nation.

• The ventilators will be provided to the government-run COVID-19 hospitals in all states and union territories to enable better treatment for the severe and critical COVID-19 cases.

• Several Indian higher learning and defence establishments have pitched in to produce low-cost ventilators to support the healthcare system during the crisis.

• Besides this, the PM-CARES fund trust will be allocating a total of Rs 1000 crore to the states and UTs to strengthen their existing relief measures for the welfare of the migrant labourers and the poor.

• The amount will be provided to the state governments and UTs. It will be used by the states/UTs to strengthen relief efforts such as providing accommodation, food, medical treatment and transportation to the migrant labourers.

• Several states brought home their migrant labourers through special trains deployed by the Indian Railways after they showed an unwillingness to stay in the cities due to the uncertain future in the wake of the lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak.

• Many migrant workers were forced to walk for hundreds of kms to reach their native places in the wake of the suspension of public transport.

• The PM-CARES fund will be released to the states and UTs based on the weightage of the population of the state as per 2011 Census (50 percent weightage) and the number of positive COVID-19 cases as on date (40 percent weightage). An equal share, weighing around 10 percent, will be provided to all the states to ensure a basic minimum sum for all.

• The funds will be released to the district magistrate, district collector or municipal commissioner through the State Disaster Relief Commissioner.

• The PM-CARES fund trust has also allocated Rs 100 crore for coronavirus vaccine development. The fund will be utilised under the supervision of the Principal Scientific Advisor. It will support all the COVID-19 vaccine designers and developers in India to catalyse vaccine development.

• Indian start-ups, academia and industry have come together in cutting-edge vaccine design and development.

PM-CARES Fund

The Prime Minister had announced the creation of a PM-CARES fund after the coronavirus outbreak in the nation. PM-CARES stands for PM's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations.

The PM-CARES is a platform where people can contribute to support the government’s battle against coronavirus and similar "distressing situations".

PM-CARES fund trust was formed on March 27. The trust is headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and comprises three ex-officio members- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.