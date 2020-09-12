Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin): PM Modi inaugurates 1.75 lakh houses in Madhya Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in ‘Grih Pravesh’ programme under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (Gramin) in Madhya Pradesh on September 12, 2020. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also participates in the event.

Under the ‘Grih Pravesh’ programme, the Prime Minister virtually inaugurated 1.75 lakh houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) in Madhya Pradesh and spoke to the beneficiaries of the scheme from Dhar, Singrauli and Gwalior.

As part of ‘Grih Pravesh’ programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the houses built under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (Gramin) in Madhya Pradesh, through video conference. pic.twitter.com/jBSIwlwn4N — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2020

The Prime Minister congratulated the beneficiaries of the scheme saying that their celebrations this Diwali and on other festivals will be at another level. He stated that had it not been for the coronavirus, he would also have been amidst them in this hour of celebration.

The Prime Minister further stated that earlier the poor used to run after the government, now the government is going to the people. PM Modi added saying that no name can be added or left out from the list as per one's wish and reiterated that a very transparent and scientific approach has been adopted for the construction of the houses, starting right from their foundation laying to their inauguration.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia also took part in the program.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the people of Madhya Pradesh for changing the direction and status of the country through his welfare schemes.

Chouhan said that under the leadership of PM Modi, the state has constructed 17 lakh out of the 20 lakh houses. He added saying that the Prime Minister's dream is that every poor in the country has his own home and with his blessings Madhya Pradesh is swiftly moving forward in this direction.