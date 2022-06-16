President Election 2022: Nominations for Presidential election begin; What is the process of nomination?

President election 2022 Nomination List: The process of filing a nomination for the presidential election started on June 15, 2022, with the Election Commission of India issuing a notification calling upon the electors to fill the vacancy. President Election 2022 is scheduled to be held on July 18. The nomination process began on a day when the various opposition parties were meeting in Delhi to decide on a Presidential Candidate.

Nominations for Presidential Election 2022 can be filed till Jun 29 and the scrutiny of the papers will take place on July 30. The last date to withdraw from the Presidential electoral battle is July 2. The term of incumbent President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to end on July 24.

Following Gazette notification by ECI for the Presidential poll today, 11 candidates filed their nominations. Out of 11 nominations filed, one nomination was rejected due to incomplete documents: Sources — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2022

President Election 2022: 11 file nominations on day one; one paper rejected

For President Election 2022, 11 candidates filed their nominations on June 15 on the first day of the July 18 Presidential Elections, and the paper of one of them was rejected for the want of proper documents.

Presidential nomination 2022 began with the issuance of the notification calling the electors to fill up the vacancy at the country’s highest constitutional post. The Parliamentary sources have said that a person named Lalu Prasad Yadav from Saran in Bihar was among those who filed their papers.

The candidates who filed Presidential election nominations were from Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.

President Election 2022: How the President is elected?

The President of India is elected by the members of the electoral college consisting of the elected members of both houses of Parliament and the elected members of the legislative assemblies of all the states, including Delhi and Puducherry.

The nominated members of either Rajya Sabha or Lok Sabha or legislative assemblies of the states are not eligible to be included in the electoral college, and therefore, they are not entitled to participate in the election.

President Election 2022: Who can file nominations?

1. The candidate must be a citizen of India and must have completed 35 years of age.

2. He or she must be eligible to be a member of the Lok Sabha.

3. The candidate must not hold ‘any office of profit under the Indian Government or the Government of any state or under any local or other authority subject to the control of any of the said governments.’

4. The candidate may be holding the office of President or vice president or governor of any state or the ministers of the state or ministers of the union or any state.

President Election 2022: How to file the nomination?

1. The nomination paper of a candidate has to be made in the prescribed form- For 2 appended to the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections, 1974.

2. The form must be subscribed by at least 50 electors as proposers and at least 50 electors as seconders.

3. The completed nomination paper has to be presented to the Returning Officer between 11 am and 3 PM.

4. The candidates need to deposit an amount of Rs. 15,000 as security to the Returning Officer.