President Kovind in Netherlands: President meets Dutch PM Mark Rutte, names yellow tulip ‘Maitri’

The President of India Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Amsterdam, Netherlands on April 4, 2022, on a 3-day official visit with his wife and first lady, Savita Kovind. The visit by President Ram Nath Kovind to Netherlands is the first in 34 years after President Venkataraman had visited the Dutch country in 1988.

The three-day visit of President Kovind to the Netherlands is also significant as the two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations. President Kovind during his visit to the Netherlands also visited Keukenhof- the world’s largest flower garden.

Goedemiddag Nederland!



President Ram Nath Kovind arrives in Amsterdam on the final part of his two-nation visit. The presidential visit to the Netherlands comes after 34 years since the visit of President Venkataraman in 1988. pic.twitter.com/ZN4xtpVCx8 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 4, 2022

President Kovind meets Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte

President of India Ram Nath Kovind met during his visit to the Netherlands met the Prime Minister of the country Mark Rutte and also visited the Dutch Parliament. Prime Minister Rutte gave a warm welcome to the President and also hosted a lunch in his honour.

During the meeting, several members of the Senate (Upper House) and House of Representatives (Lower House) of the Dutch Parliament were also present.

President Kovind names Yellow Tulips in Netherlands ‘Maitri’

During his visit to the world’s largest flower garden, an important flower naming ceremony took place which became a landmark in the India-Netherlands friendship.

President Ram Nath Kovind and the First Lady Smt Savita Kovind visited Keukenhof in Amsterdam. The President named a new breed of yellow tulips ‘Maitri’~ symbolic of the special & enduring friendship between India and the Netherlands. pic.twitter.com/MwzuIeGBFr — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 4, 2022

To commemorate the 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and the Netherlands, President and the first lady named a yellow color newly bred double Tulip flower ‘Maitri’.

The flower has been bred by a 100-year old company in the Netherland, which in the past had also provided the flower bulbs found in the Mughal Gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Celebration of 75 years of India’s Independence in Netherlands

President Ram Nath Kovind also met the members of the Indian community living in the Netherlands. As part of the 75 years of India’s Independence celebrations, President will be hosting a cultural performance which will be graced by Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands. The performance will be by Kalakshetra Foundation and a 25 member troop will enact a piece from Ramayan.

India-Netherlands relations: Background

In 2022, the diplomatic relations between India and Netherlands will complete 75 years which were established back in 1947. As India developed into a rapidly expanding economy, the bilateral trade between India and Netherlands continued to gather momentum. This was despite the slow economic growth of the Netherlands. The Netherlands is also among the top 10 partners of India in terms of trade volume.

Both the countries have also managed healthy diplomatic relations with the continuous visit of top officials. The Dutch Prime Minister Rutte had visited India in 2015 where he met Prime Minister Modi while in June 2017, PM Modi arrived in the Netherlands during which he held talks with the Prime Minister