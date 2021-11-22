Prime Minister Modi calls for constituting High-Power Police Technology Mission at 56th DGsP/IGsP Conference

PM Modi calls for constituting High-Power Police Technology Mission to adopt the future technologies for grassroots policy requirements. Prime Minister was talking about constituting the mission under the leadership of Home Minister Amit Shah.

PM Modi, during his address at the valedictory session of the 56th DGsP/IGsP Conference in Lucknow on November 21, 2021, called for an analysis of all the incidents that are related to the police. He also talked about developing case studies in order to make it an institutionalized learning mechanism.

The 56th DGsP/IGsP Conference on November 20 and 21 was inaugurated by Home Minister Amit Shah on November 19. During the conference, he awarded trophies to the three-best Police Stations in India. The Minister also participated in all the discussions and provided his valuable suggestions and guidance.

The two day DGP/IGP conference was a fruitful one. Had the opportunity to brainstorm with topmost police officials on diverse issues of policing and national security. Also presented the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service to IB personnel. https://t.co/3CtiSIwJoF pic.twitter.com/jYevpfqI0J — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 21, 2021

PM Modi at 56th DGsP/IGsP Conference: Key Highlights

• Prime Minister Modi during the valedictory session of the conference suggested the development of interoperable technologies which will benefit the police forces all across India.

• He also noted and admired the hybrid format of the Conference as it allowed the free flow of information between various ranks of the Police.

• While highlighting the significance of technology in the day-to-day lives of the common public, PM Modi gave examples of successful GeM, CoWIN, and UPI.

• He also hailed the positive changes in the attitude of the Police towards the general public, especially after the COVID period. In his address, Prime Minister suggested the positive use of drone technology for the people’s benefit.

• The review of the SMART Policing Concept, introduced in 2014, was also stressed by the Prime Minister. There was also a suggestion for the development of a roadmap for its consistent transformation of the same in the Police Force.

• For tackling some of the routine challenges that are faced by the Police, Prime Minister urged the administration to involve highly qualified youth in technological solutions.

56th DGsP/IGsP Conference:

Core group to discuss aspects of national security-

Various core groups of DGsP were formed to discuss the major aspects of national security such as terrorism, prison reforms, Left Wing Extremism, narcotics trafficking, cyber-crimes, foreign funding of NGOs, development of border villages, drone-related matters, etc.

President’s Police Medal-

The Prime Minister, during the conference, also awarded the President’s Police Medal for the Distinguished Service to the Intelligence Bureau (IB) Personnel.

Articles on contemporary security issues-

For the first time, on the directives of PM Modi, IPS Officers from various states had submitted articles on contemporary security issues.

DGsP/IGsP Conference:

The valedictory session of the 56th Conference of Director Generals of Police (DGPs) and the Inspector Generals of Police (IGPs) was attended by 62 DGPs and IGPs of all the Indian states and Union Territories. The heads of the Central Armed Police Forces and the Central Police Organisations also attended the conference.

More than 400 officers of various ranks also attended the conference virtually from the IB Offices across the country.