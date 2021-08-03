Prime Minister Modi to chair debate at UN Security Council on August 9

PM Modi will virtually preside over an open debate on maritime security at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on August 9, 2021.

Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs, said that it will be the first time an Indian Prime Minister will chair an open debate at the United Nations Security Council.

PM @narendramodi will Chair Open Debate on "Maintenance of international peace and security: Maritime security” in virtual mode @UN #SecurityCouncil on 9th August.

This will be the 1st time an Indian Prime Minister will preside over Open Debate.#PMChairsUNSC #IndiainUNSC — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) August 2, 2021

India as a non-permanent member of UNSC:

India assumed the presidency of the UN Security Council for August. The country commenced its two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the Security Council on January 1, 2021.

It is also India’s seventh term on the United Nations Security Council as a non-permanent member. The country has previously been a member of the UNSC in 1950-51, 1967-68, 1972-73, 1977-78, 1984-85, and 1991-92.

India assumes UNSC presidency: What will be on agenda?

India assumed the presidency of the UN Security Council on August 1, 2021. The country took over the rotating presidency of the 15-nation UNSC from France.

The last time India had assumed the presidency was ten years ago. This will also be the country’s first presidency during its 2021-22 tenure as a non-permanent member of the UNSC.

On taking up the position, India stated that it will focus mainly on peacekeeping, maritime security and counterterrorism, during its Presidency at UNSC.

India’s representative to the UN TS Tirumurti informed that India will be organizing events in three key areas- peacekeeping, maritime security, and counterterrorism.

About UN Security Council:

• The UN Security Council is one of the six principal organs of the United Nations.

• The council is charged with ensuring international peace and security, approving any form of changes to the UN Charter, and recommending the admission of new UN members to the General Assembly.

• The powers of the UNSC include establishing peacekeeping operations, authorizing military action, and enacting international sanctions.

• Security Council is also the only UN body with the authority to issue binding resolutions on the member states.

UNSC Members:

UNSC Permanent Members-

The five permanent members of the UNSC have the power to veto any substantive resolution. The members are;

S. No. Permanent Members 1 China 2 France 3 Russia 4 United States 5 United Kingdom

Non-Permanent Members-

Along with 5 permanent members, UNSC also has temporary members that hold their seats on a rotating basis by geographic region.

These members may also be involved in global security briefings. Initially, there were only 6 non-permanent members, but in 1965, the number was expanded to 10. The non-permanent members are elected by UN General Assembly for two-year tenure starting on January 1, with 5 replaced each year.

The current 10 members are;