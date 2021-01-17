Prime Minister Modi flags off 8 trains to boost connectivity to Statue of Unity

PM Modi on January 17, 2021, flagged off 8 trains connecting different parts of the country to Kevadiya in order to facilitate smooth and easier connectivity to the Statue of Unity in Gujarat.

The Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani and the Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal were also present at the launch of the trains. While the Chief Ministers of the states whose railway lines will be connecting with Kevadiya also attended the launch virtually.

As per the Railway Ministry, the Ahmedabad-Kevadiya Jan Shatabdi Express has also been provided with a new age ‘Vista-dome Tourist Coach’ which will be offering a panoramic view of the skyline.

Kevadiya Station in Gujarat is also the first railway station of India with a Green Build Certification. These projects by the government aim at boosting the development and tourism in the region.

Prime Minister Modi while launching the trains connecting to the Statue of Unity in Gujarat highlighted that the connectivity will not only be beneficial for the tourists visiting the Statue but it will also help in changing and uplifting the lives of the tribal community of Kevadiya. This project will bring new opportunities for the job and self-employment.

Trains flagged off by PM Modi:

• Kevadiya-Varanasi Mahamana Express (weekly)

• Dadar-Kevadiya Express (daily)

• Ahemdabad-Kevadiya Janshatabdi Express (daily)

• Nizamudin-Kevadiya Sampark Kranti Express (bi-weekly)

• Kevadia-Rewa Express (weekly)

• Chennai-Kevadiya Express (weekly)

• Pratapnagar-Kevadiya MEMU train (daily)

• Kevadiya-Pratapnagar MEMU train (daily)

Railway lines inaugurated by PM Modi:

• Dabhoi-Chandod broad gauge railway line

• Chandod-Kevadiya new broad gauge railway line

• Newly electrified Pratapnagar-Kevadia section

• New station buildings of Chandod, Dabhoi, and Kevadiya

About Statue of Unity in Gujarat:

The Statue of Unity is situated near Kevadiya which is in the Narmada district of Gujarat. The statue is the world’s tallest one and is a monumental tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the first home minister of Independent India as well as the Deputy Prime Minister.

PM Modi had inaugurated the statue in October 2018 on the occasion of Sardar Patel’s 143rd birth anniversary.