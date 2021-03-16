Prime Minister Modi to hold virtual summit with Finland counterpart Sanna Marin today

PM Modi on March 16, 2021, will hold a summit in a virtual mode with the Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin.

During the summit, both the leaders will cover the entire spectrum of the bilateral relationship between India and Finland. They will also exchange views on global and regional issues of mutual interest.

According to Prime Minister’s Office, the summit will provide a blueprint for the diversification and future expansion of the Partnership between India and Finland.

The official release added that both the countries enjoy warm and friendly relations with each other that are solely based on the shared values of freedom, democracy, and rules-based international order.

PM @MarinSanna and Indian PM @narendramodi will hold a remote bilateral meeting on 16 March.



The theme of the meeting will be deepening partnerships between Finland and India in fields including digitalisation, education and sustainable development.

India-Finland collaboration:

• India and Finland have very close cooperation in the area of education, trade and investment, science and technology, innovation as well as research and development.

• Both countries also have an ongoing collaboration in the joint development of a Quantum computer with the use of Artificial Intelligence for addressing societal challenges.

• Around 100 Finnish countries have been actively operating in India in different sectors such as elevators, telecom, machinery, and energy including renewable energy.

• Around 30 companies of India have also been active in Finland and their work is mainly in auto-components, IT, and the hospitality sector.