Prime Minister Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone of projects worth Rs. 614 crores in Varanasi

PM Modi on November 9, 2020, virtually launched and laid the foundation stone of various development projects in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi. The projects are worth Rs. 614 crores. UP CM Yogi Adityanath was also present on the occasion.

During the event, the Prime Minister also interacted with the beneficiaries of these projects. According to the officials, around 1,500 people will be participating in the program through video conferencing. The state government has also done an arrangement of live display of the program at 6 places in Varanasi on big screens and via 5 LED mobile vans.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays the foundation stone of various development projects in Varanasi, via video conferencing. The total cost of these projects is Rs. 614 crores pic.twitter.com/ZqJFjsom7A — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 9, 2020

Projects inaugurated by PM Modi • Sarnath light and sound show • Up-gradation of Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, Ramnagar • Sewerage related works • Infrastructure facilities for the conservation and protection of cows • Multipurpose seed storehouse • Agriculture Produce warehouse of 100 MT • IPDS Phase 2 • A housing complex for the players in Sampurnanand Stadium • Varanasi City Smart lighting work • 105 Anganwadi Kendras • 102 Gau Ashray Kendras