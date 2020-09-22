Prime Minister Modi to interact with fitness influencers and citizens during Fit India Dialogue on September 24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a unique initiative, will be interacting with the fitness influencers and citizens during a nationwide online Fit India Dialogue. It is being organized to celebrate the first anniversary of the Fit India Movement on September 24, 2020.

As per the official statement, the online interaction will be seeing the participants sharing anecdotes and tips on their own fitness journey while drawing out the guidance from PM on his thoughts about good health and fitness. The participants will range from Virat Kohli to Rujuta Diwekar to Milind Soman in addition to other fitness influencers.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, fitness has become an even more important aspect of life. This dialogue will see a fruitful conversation on wellness, nutrition, and various other aspects of fitness.

Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji will interact with eminent fitness influencers from across India on an online event, Fit India Dialogue, on the first anniversary of the #FitIndiaMovement at 12 noon, 24th Sept. Citizens can participate through the NIC weblink https://t.co/cNtzIWfwdn pic.twitter.com/KoEq7CpK4H — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 22, 2020

PM Modi’s participation during Fit India Dialogue:

According to the official statement, envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a people’s movement, the Fit India Dialogue is yet another endeavor to involve the citizens of the country to draw out a plan to make India fit nation.

The basic tenet on which Fit India Movement was envisioned, that of involving the citizens to imbibe easy, fun, and non-expensive ways in which to remain fit and therefore bring a behavourial change which will make fitness an imperative part of every Indian’s life, is being strengthened by the Fit India Dialogue.

The dialogue which will be seeing the participation of fitness enthusiasts from all over the country will further strengthen the vision that it is citizens who must be credited for the success of the nationwide movement.

Events organized under Fit India Movement:

• Since its launch, in 2019, various events organized under the aegis of the Fit India Movement have seen enthusiastic participation of the people from all walks of life and from across the country.

• The Plog Run, Fit India Freedom Run, Fit India week, cyclothon, Fit India School Certificate, and various other programmes have seen combined participation of over 3.5 crore people.