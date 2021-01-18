Prime Minister Modi lays the foundation stone of Ahmedabad Metro Phase-II and Surat metro project

PM Modi laid the foundation stone of Surat Metro Rail Project and Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II on January 18, 2021, via video conferencing. Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani also witnessed the event.

As per the official release, the Metro Projects will be providing an environment friendly ‘Mass Rapid Transit Systems’ to these cities. The Gujarat state government and central government have also decided to create a major infrastructure for urban transportation in Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar and Surat in order to reduce pollution, traffic congestion, travel time, and carbon emission.

Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation- GMRC Ltd, in order to implement these objectives, was set up in order to provide fast, safe, and eco-friendly rail-based mass transit services at an affordable cost to the citizens.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs 'Bhoomi Poojan' of Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II and Surat Metro Rail Project via video conferencing. pic.twitter.com/bcm66aQSR6 — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2021

Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II: Key details

• The estimated cost of the Ahmedabad Metro Project is Phase-II is Rs. 5,384 crores. The metro project is 28.25 km long along with two corridors.

• The length of corridor-1 of phase II of the metro project is 22.8 km. It is from Motera stadium to Mahatma Mandir which is an entirely elevated corridor.

• The project will also comprise 20 states of the art elevated metro stations. It will have an interchange facility at the Koteshwar road for the future provision of connecting Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

• The length of the project’s Corridor-2 is 5.4 km from GNLU to GIFT city along with 2 elevated stations. It will have an interchange facility at GNLU and a bridge over the Sabarmati river.

• The project will also benefit more than 62 lakh population of Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad.

Surat Metro Rail Project: Key Details

• The Surat Metro Rail Project Phase-I with a total length of 40.5 km will comprise two corridors.

• The length of corridor-I of the project is 21.61 km while the length of Corridor-II is 18.74 km.

• The Corridor-I of Surat Metro Rail Project is from Sarthana to Dream City, which will comprise of 14 elevated stations and 6 underground stations with a depot at the Dream City.

• The Corridor-2 of the project will be from Bhesan to Saroli. It will comprise 18 elevated stations with a depot at Bhesan.

• The estimated cost of the Surat Metro Rail project is Rs. 12,220 crores.

About Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-I:

The phase-II of Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project is an extension of the phase-I of Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project which connects Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. The total length of the project’s phase-I is 40.03 km, out of which, one stretch of 6.5 km long has been operational from March 2019. While the remaining stretch of 33.5 km is expected to be completed by August 2022.