Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend G7 summit in 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's invitation to attend the G7 Summit in 2021, which will be hosted by the United Kingdom.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab personally handed over a letter from the UK PM to PM Narendra Modi inviting the Prime Minister to the G7 Summit. Dominic Raab is currently on a visit to India and he had called upon the Prime Minister. He previously met External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar and Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

The Prime Minister thanked Raab and accepted the invitation. This was confirmed by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in a statement on Wednesday. The Prime Minister also tweeted saying that he had an excellent meeting with the UK Secretary of State Dominic Raab, during which they discussed the vast potential of the India-UK partnership in the post-COVID, post-BREXIT world.

Excellent meeting with @DominicRaab, UK Secretary of State of @FCDOGovUK. Discussed the vast potential of the India-UK partnership in the post-COVID, post-BREXIT world. Looking forward to next month's visit by PM @BorisJohnson as Chief Guest at our Republic Day celebrations. pic.twitter.com/E8cpkqbOJT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 16, 2020

UK PM Boris Johnson's office had earlier announced that they had extended invitation to Indian, South Korean and Australian leaders to take part in the G7 Summit in order to work with like-minded democracies to advance shared interests and tackle common challenges.

PM Modi- UK Foreign Secretary Meeting : Key Highlights

PM Modi while recalling the recent telephone conversation between him and the British PM also stressed on the importance of the India-UK partnership in the post-Covid world.

He further called for an ambitious and outcome-oriented 360-degree roadmap to tap into the full potential of the bilateral relationship, which will cover defence and security, trade and investment, education, energy, migration and mobility, climate change and health.

Modi also conveyed his keenness to welcome the British PM as the Chief Guest of India's 72nd Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi in January 2021. Johnson will be just the second British leader ever to attend India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi as a guest of honour, after John Major in 1993.

The UK Foreign Secretary further conveyed Johnson's greetings to Modi and thanked the Indian Prime Minister for participating in the recently concluded Climate Ambition Summit, which was co-hosted by the UK.

Dominic Raab during his meeting with PM Modi also stressed the importance that the British government attaches to elevating relations with India, based on shared values and interests and the potential to address common global challenges together.

Background

India and the UK's efforts to boost their bilateral relationship comes at a time when there has been a downward slide in Britain's relationship with China.

The UK and China's relations have slid to their most confrontational levels mainly because of the national security law China imposed on Hong Kong and UK's decision to ban Huawei's 5G network services.