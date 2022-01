Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 Schedule: Check PKL time table, venue and teams

PKL 2021-22 schedule: The organizers of the Pro-Kabaddi League, Mashal Sports had announced the schedule of Pro-Kabaddi League Season 8 in December 2021. The league started on December 22 and is scheduled till February 4, 2022.

The entire season of the Pro Kabaddi League will be held at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and the convention center. However, Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 will have no spectators because of the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

The teams participating in Pro Kabaddi League will be put in a single integrated and secure bio-bubble. As a special format for Season 8 of Pro Kabaddi League, there were also triple headers or Triple Panga on first 4 days to ensure that the fans across the country can watch their favorite teams play.

Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 began with U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls. The schedule of Season 8’s second part has been released in January 2022 and the league is scheduled to conclude on February 4, 2022.

Pro-Kabaddi League 2021-22 Schedule: Time Table and teams

Date Match Time December 22, 2021 Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba 7.30 PM Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas 8.30 PM Bengal Warriors vs U.P. Yoddha 9.30 PM December 23, 2021 Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers 7.30 PM Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Puneri Paltan 8.30 PM Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates 9.30 PM December 24, 2021 U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi K.C. 7.30 PM Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls 8.30 PM Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants 9.30 PM December 25, 2021 Patna Pirates vs U.P. Yoddha 7.30 PM Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans 8.30 PM Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers 9.30 PM December 26, 2021 Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi K.C. 7.30 PM Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors 8.30 PM December 27, 2021 Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba 7.30 PM U.P. Yoddha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers 8.30 PM December 28, 2021 Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates 7.30 PM Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers 8.30 PM December 29, 2021 Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengal Warriors 7.30 PM U.P. Yoddha vs Gujarat Giants 8.30 PM December 30, 2021 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba 7.30 PM Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls 8.30 PM December 31, 2021 Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan 7.30 PM Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors 8.30 PM January 1, 2022 U Mumba vs U.P. Yoddha 7.30 PM Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans 8.30 PM Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Tamil Thalaivas 9.30 PM January 2, 2022 Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers 7.30 PM Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls 8.30 PM January 3, 2022 Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers 7.30 PM Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates 8.30 PM January 4, 2022 Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba 7.30 PM U.P. Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas 8.30 PM January 5, 2022 Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants 7.30 PM Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Telugu Titans 8.30 PM January 6, 2022 Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas 7.30 PM Bengaluru Bulls bs Jaipur Pink Panthers 8.30 PM January 7, 2022 Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers 7.30 PM Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan 8.30 PM January 8, 2022 U.P. Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi K.C. 7.30 PM U Mumba vs Telugu Titans 8.30 PM Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates 9.30 PM January 9, 2022 Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors 7.30 PM Bengaluru Bulls vs U.P. Yoddha 8.30 PM January 10, 2022 Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers 7.30 PM Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi K.C. 8.30 PM January 11, 2022 Patna Pirates vs U Mumba 7.30 PM Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants 8.30 PM January 12, 2022 Haryana Steelers vs U.P Yoddha 7.30 PM Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengaluru Bulls 8.30 PM January 13, 2022 Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas 7.30 PM U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan 8.30 PM January 14, 2022 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates 7.30 PM Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls 8.30 PM January 15, 2022 Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi K.C. 7.30 PM U.P. Yoddha vs Telugu Titans 8.30 PM U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors 9.30 PM January 16, 2022 Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers 7.30 PM Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls 8.30 PM January 17, 2022 Puneri Paltan vs U.P. Yoddha 7.30 PM Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors 8.30 PM January 18, 2022 Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Patna Pirates 7.30 PM Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba 8.30 PM January 19, 2022 Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan 7.30 PM Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans 8.30 PM January 20, 2022 Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants 7.30 PM Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates 8.30 PM January 21, 2022 Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Haryana Steelers 7.30 PM Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha 8.30 PM January 22, 2022 Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan 7.30 PM U Mumba vs Telugu Titans 8.30 PM Jaipur Pink Panther vs Tamil Thalaivas 9.30 PM January 23, 2022 UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers 7.30 PM Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls 8.30 PM January 24, 2022 Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers 7.30 PM Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi K.C. 8.30 PM January 25, 2022 Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants 7.30 PM Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates 8.30 PM January 26, 2022 Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba 7.30 PM Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi 8.30 PM January 27, 2022 UP Yoddha vs Jaipur Pink Panther 7.30 PM Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan 8.30 PM January 28, 2022 Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas 7.30 PM Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors 8.30 PM January 29, 2022 U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers 7.30 PM Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha 8.30 PM Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Gujarat Giants 9.30 PM January 30, 2022 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates 7.30 PM Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans 8.30 PM January 31, 2022 Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan 7.30 PM U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi K.C. 8.30 PM February 1, 2022 Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants 7.30 PM Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls 8.30 PM February 2, 2022 UP Yoddha vs Patna Pirates 7.30 PM Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba 8.30 PM February 3, 2022 Dabang Delhi K.C vs Jaipur Pink Panthers 7.30 PM Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas 8.30 PM February 4, 2022 Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors 7.30 PM Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha 8.30 PM

