Pulitzer Awards 2023: Literary and Media Persons Bestowed Prizes, Know the List of Titleholders here

Pulitzer Prizes have been decided for 2023 in various categories such as Journalism, Literature, Drama, Music and Arts. The award function was hosted by the Pulitzer Prize Board at Columbia University, New York. This event honours global talents on an annual basis for 22 categories.

This year, the nominations, finalists and winners list has been announced by the administration of the Pulitzer Prize. Marjorie Miller heads the committee and some of the winning personalities include Barbara Kingsolver, Christina House, Hernan Diaz, and Kyle Whitmire while the Staff of the New York Times, Associated Press, etc, were also among many who were recognised for their achievements.

Russia-Ukraine War Coverage

The Associated Press and the New York Times are in the headlines for their stunt of gallantry as they covered big-time news. They have been honoured with the awards as they were involved in reporting and broadcasting the Russia-Ukraine war.

The invasion that happened in 2022 and devastated the world, were officially recorded by the staff reporters. While the America-based Association Press agency closely worked on exposing images of the military blockade in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol by Russians that began on February 24, 2022. This news agency documented the afflicting series.

Also, it received awards for Public Service and Breaking News Photography in the Journalism division. Besides AP, the team of NY Times also bagged the International Reporting Prize as it covered the assassination of Russian troops in Bucha, a Ukrainian town. The world renowned NY already holds 132 Pulitzer prizes and is considered a national newspaper of record.

Pulitzer Prize Holders 2023

Awardees who have been honored with the esteemed categories of annual event have been mentioned below along with their works and genres:-

Fiction Prize

Hernan Diaz - Novel 'Trust'

Barbara Kingsolver - Novel 'Demon Copperhead'

General Non-Fiction Prize

Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa - Biography Book 'His Name is George Floyd'

Poetry Prize

Carl Phillips - Anthology Book 'Then the War: And Selected Poems, 2007-2020'

Music Prize

Rhiannon Giddens and Michael Abels - Opera 'Omar'

Feature Photography Prize

Christina House of Los Angeles Times

Editorial Writing Prize

Miami Herald Editorial Board including Nancy Ancrum, Luisa Yanez, Lauren Costantino, Army Driscoll and Isadora Rangel - Series 'Broken Promises'

Drama Prize

Sanaz Toossi - Play 'English'

History Prize

Jefferson Cowie - Chronicle 'Freedom's Dominion: A Saga of White Resistance to Federal Power'

Biography/ Autobiography Prize

Beverly Gage - Biography 'G-Man: J. Edgar Hoover and the Making of the American Century'

Public Service Prize

Associated Press, Evgeniy Maloletka, Mstyslav Chernov - 'How Moscow grabs Ukrainian kids and makes them Russians', 'The mouth of a bear: Ukrainian refugees sent to Russia', '20 days in Mariupol: The tram that documented city's agony', etc.

Breaking News Photography Prize

Associated Press - Russia-Ukraine Battle

International Reporting Prize

Staff of the New York Times - 'Putin's War', 'Bucha's Month of Terror', 'They Died by a Bridge in Ukraine'.

Investigative Reporting Prize

Staff of the Wall Street Journal

Breaking News Reporting Prize

Staff of the Los Angeles Times

National Reporting Prize

Caroline Kitchener - 'Pregnant and desperate in post-Roe America'

Explanatory Reporting Prize

Caitlin Dickerson - 'We need to take away children'

Feature Writing Prize

Eli Saslow - 'An American education'

Criticism Prize

Andrea Long Chu - 'Hanya's Boys', 'The Mixed Metaphor', 'Ottessa Moshfegh Is Praying for Us', 'The Velveteen Rabbit Was Always More Than a Children's Book', 'Misreading Octavia Butler'

Pulitzer Prize for Audio Reporting

Connie Walker - 'Stolen: Surviving St. Michael's'

About Pulitzer Prize

Columbia University of the United States is the controlling head of the Pulitzer Prize. It honors achievements in musical arts, written compositions, published editorials, journalism, periodicals, etc.

Among 22 Pulitzer categories, winners from 21 groups are granted a $15,000 cash award along with a certificate. However, the winner of the Public Service category in Journalism is revered with a gold medal.

This awardship event was established in 1917 under provisions given in the will of Joseph Pulitzer who was a leading figure in Politics and Publishing. The Public Service Gold Medal has 2 sides, obverse and reverse and this fascinating laurel was designed by an American Sculptor, Daniel Chester French in 1917.

