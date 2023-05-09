Karnataka Legislative Elections 2023: CM Basavaraj Bommai Chants Hanuman Chalisa Amid Poll-Battle

Karnataka Legislative Assembly Elections are about to begin tomorrow i.e. May 10, 2023, and the date of counting is set to be the 13th of May. Before the commencement of the voting day, Basavaraj Bommai, the Chief Minister of Karnataka is seen offering prayers to Lord Ram and chanting the powerful Hanuman Chalisa with his party supporters.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in a recent video posted today i.e. May 09, 2023 (Tuesday) addressed the Karnataka electors to choose their representatives responsibly. Moreover, the Government of Goa has declared May 10 as a paid holiday for all whether employed in the private or government sector.

Karnataka’s CM Bommai who belongs to the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) visited a Hanuman Mandir in Hubbali city of Karnataka. For the final day of public campaigning, PM Modi reached Karnataka a couple of days ago. Election rallies and assemblies were held in Tumakuru and Ballary districts along with a roadshow event in Bengaluru.

BJP, Congress & Janata Dal (Secular)

While Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are awaited, Karnataka state is all set to host the Assembly Elections 2023 with a competition between Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress Party and Janata Dal (Secular). BJP maintains to remain in power for many years and this time, the voting will be held in a single phase.

ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ಸಮಸ್ತ ಮತದಾರ ಬಾಂಧವರಿಗೆ ಮಾನ್ಯ ಪ್ರಧಾನಮಂತ್ರಿ ಶ್ರೀ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ ಅವರ ಮನವಿ.



Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji's appeal to the voters of Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/lT5UbNUKCw — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) May 9, 2023

A new government is expected to form up to May 24, 2023. The campaigning is going on ahead of the polls. Indian Politician and the General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee, Priyanka Gandhi organised a major publicity campaign in Vijayanagar, Bengaluru.

There are more than 5 crore voters across the state including both male and female voters. It has been estimated that Congress may emerge as the single-largest party. However, the result will be announced within a few days and by the end of this month, the winning party will take over.

Karnataka Elections 2023 Schedule

Get the voting process dates given below which were released by Rajiv Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner.

Events Dates Gazette Notification Released April 13, 2023 Deadline for Nominations Submission April 20, 2023 Nomination Analysis April 21, 2023 Deadline for Candidature Withdrawal April 24, 2023 Voting Date May 10, 2023 Counting Date/ Result Declaration May 13, 2023

Chief Election Commissioner of India, Rajiv Kumar who was appointed last year for the position revealed the dates in an official press conference conducted in Delhi. In addition to this, the term of the current Karnataka Assembly consisting of 224 members is about to conclude on the 24th of this month.

PM Modi indicated the coming back of the BJP in the southern state. To seek the support and favour of the voters, these 3 major parties have been conducting political campaigns and several public gatherings to succeed in the poll movement. The results will be published online and can be viewed at eci.gov.in.

Goa Holiday Conspiracy

As soon as BJP’s Pramod Sawant, the present CM of Goa planned to declare a paid holiday on Karnataka Poll Day, his decision was counterblasted by industrial officers and opposition parties. Goa State Industries Association has spoken of taking legal action against it.

Never heard of Karnataka declaring paid holiday for Goa elections! @DrPramodPSawant and @bjpgoa after selling Aamchi Avoi Aamchi Mhadei now this holiday is like rubbing salt on the wounds of Goa. Was it too much to ask for a holiday for Ram Navami? pic.twitter.com/TwlkqHOFyb — Amit Palekar (@AmitPalekar10) May 8, 2023

Aam Aadmi Party Candidate of Goa, Amit Palekar also criticised the decision as he took to Twitter and posted that it has never happened that the Karnataka government has announced a paid holiday for Goa Elections.

Dispute Over ‘Bajrang Dal’ Ban

Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal have jointly made a commitment to recite Hanuman Chalisa on May 09 (Tuesday) around the nation. Bajrang Dal becomes the focal point of Karnataka elections.

After Congress plays a political trick, PM Modi stated earlier that at the birthplace of Lord Hanuman, the opposition has a problem with those chanting ‘Jai Bajrang Bali’. Congress raised questions about Lord Ram's slogans.

Congress has preferred to ban Bajrang Dal which BJP says is a sacrilegious act. BJP further raised issues against the statements of its rival and stated that Lord Hanuman is the pride of Karnataka. The leaders also scorched the Congress manifesto ahead of the Assembly Elections 2023.

Also Read: World Athletics Day 2023 Celebration Today, Discover Here Why Fitness Stands Important for All Ages