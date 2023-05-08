World Athletics Day 2023 Celebration Today, Discover Here Why Fitness Stands Important for All Ages

World Athletics Day is recognised on May 07 every year so that people become more and more conscious about what and how much they should consume and exercise to keep up the vigour. This year, on Sunday, here comes the reminder for everyone around the world to participate in sports activities.

Several educational institutions celebrate the day by organising sports competitions and excite the students with prizes by making them involved in such healthy lifestyles. The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) saw the need to include exercise in educational systems and promote it among societies located worldwide.

Athletics is all about improving one's quality of life. With the evolution of modern technologies, it becomes highly essential for citizens of different age groups to keep themselves physically strong and active for better productivity in all walks of life. Scientific researches show that fitness training can enhance your brain health and reduce the risk of diseases.

World Athletics Day 2023 Theme

For 2023, the theme of World Athletics Day has been decided as 'Athletics for All - A New Beginning' by the global governing body. It lays emphasis on sundry aspects of athletics and an inclusive approach towards physics health.

The aim is to motivate people across nations to bring betterment to their lives. It is very important for school going children to follow a routine which includes some activity or sport of their choice.

10 Tips to Keep Yourself Fit

There can be many ways to engage in beneficial activities and fulfill your fitness goals. Check here the best ways to do it:-

Walk and Move Your Body an Extra Mile

Join Gymnastics, Aerobics or Dance Classes

Weightlifting and Yoga is a Great Way to Build those Required Muscles

Meditation and Deep Breathing Practices to Improve Blood Circulation

Find Your Favorite Hobby like Reading, Cooking, Hiking, etc and Make Time for it

Cleaning or Gardening are Connected to Sound Mental Health

Take Proper Sleep for Effective Body Functioning

Eat Healthy and Avoid Distractions like Mobile, TV, etc to Enhance Focus and Concentration

Spend Time in Nature as it has Healing Properties

Practice Mindfulness by being more Conscious about Yourself

Benefits of Regular Activity

A number of benefits can be derived by the person who puts efforts in becoming physically and mentally active. To love yourself and have acceptance, forgiveness in life is the key to a happy and healthy body. Following are some amazing five health benefits:-

Disease Control and Reduction of Mental Illnesses like Stress, Depression, etc

Increases Blood Flow and Maintains Oxygen Levels in Body

Elevates Mood, Self Confidence and Overall Well-Being

Energizes Bones, Muscles and Organs of Your Body

Increases Hormones like Dopamine, Serotonin, Norepinephrine, Endorphins

Greatest Sports Movies for Inspiration

Cinema has played a vital role in motivating and purifying one's emotions. Its influence has always been felt over time as it instructs, makes us aware, induces passion and action in us apart from solely entertaining the public. Given below is a list of all time inspiring films of Bollywood:-

Chak De! India (2007)

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013)

Mary Kom (2014)

Sultan (2016)

Paan Singh Tomar (2012)

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016)

Gold (2018)

Saina (2021)

About IAAF

The International Amateur Athletic Federation originated in 1912 when 17 national athletic groups felt the requirement of a program for standardized technical methods as well as world records.

In the year 2001, its name was changed to the International Association of Athletics Federations. Earlier, its headquarter was in Stockholm from 1912 to 1946, between 1946 and 1993 in London after which it moved to Monaco (Europe) till present date.

This global organisation runs the sport of athletics that covers road running, track and field, mountain running, race walking and other such activities. UK born Sebastian Coe is the current President of IAAF.