Punjab extends lockdown till May 1st

The Punjab state government has extended the lockdown till May 1, 2020. With this, Punjab has become the second Indian state to officially extend the lockdown.

The announcement was made after the Punjab cabinet unanimously approved the extension of the punjab curfew and lockdown till April 30-May 1, 2020. The state has extended the 21-day lockdown by further 21 days.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh had earlier hinted that the state is thinking of extending the lockdown period to avoid community transmission of the virus.

Singh stated that with new cases emerging in the state, he feared the possibility of community transmission of coronavirus in Punjab, as some of the patients had no travel history. He clarified that there were 27 cases in Punjab with no international travel history. He feared that the cases were a result of community transmission.

Health Ministry denies community transmission claim

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare denied the claim made by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on possible community transmission of COVID-19 in the state. The Ministry clarified that there is no community transmission in the country presently.

Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry stated that the Ministry will inform everyone when community transmission stage comes in India.

Odisha first state to extend lockdown

Odisha became the first Indian state to extend the lockdown till April 30, 2020. The state's Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik urged the centre also to consider extending the lockdown in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the country. The Chief Minister also urged the centre to continue the suspension on air and rail services till April 30.

Background

Currently, there are 101 positive COVID-19 cases in Punjab. The total confirmed cases in the country stand at 6412, among which 5709 are active cases, 503 have recovered and 199 have died. With the increase in number of cases in India, many states have requested the centre to extend the lockdown period. The centre may announce its decision on the same tomorrow, April 11, 2020.