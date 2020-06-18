Puri Rath Yatra 2020: Supreme Court stays Jagannath Yatra amid COVID-19, states Lord Won’t Forgive if allowed

Puri Rath Yatra 2020: The Supreme Court (SC) has put a stay on the annual Rath Yatra amid this novel Coronavirus outbreak, considering the safety of people. SC bench of CJI SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and Dineesh Maheshwari stated that Lord Jagannath won't forgive if this year's Rath Yatra is allowed. The annual procession was scheduled to begin from June 23 from Jagannath Temple of Puri, Odisha.

The apex court noted that such huge gatherings cannot take place amid this COVID-19 pandemic. The court has also stopped all the activities related to the Puri Rath Yatra. Odisha Government has been directed to not to hold any activity associated with the Yatra.

SC order came on a plea filed by an NGO named Odisha Vikas Parishad seeking postponement or cancellation of the Puri Rath Yatra. Let's now have a look at the details of the Yatra below:

Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra: All you need to know

What is Puri Rath Yatra 2020 Date?

This year's Rath Yatra was set to start from June 23, 2020.

What is Puri Rath Yatra?

The Puri Rath Yatra is considered as one of India's biggest chariot procession which is held for a span of around 10-12 days. The procession begins from Puri's Jagannath Temple and witnesses huge gatherings of lakhs of devotees from around the world.

How does Puri Rath Yatra take place?

During the Yatra or procession, devotees pull forward the chariot of Lord Jagannath. As part of Rath Yatra, the deities present at the temple of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Devi Sudarshan are placed on the Rath or Chariot.

Why is Puri Rath Yatra celebrated?

Puri Rath Yatra festival is celebrated every year to commemorate Lord Jagannath's annual visit to the Gundicha Temple through Mausi Maa Temple (maternal aunt's home), which is located near Saradha Bali, Puri.

How is Chariot of Rath Yatra made?

The Puri Rath Yatra chariot is made from the wooden logs which are supplied by Odisha government free of cost. These logs are delivered at the Jagannath Temple on the occasion of Vasant Panchami in January or February every year. The construction of chariot requires around 4,000 pieces of wood. The Odisha Government started plantation program in 1999 to plant more trees in forests as the government provides logs by cutting trees of the forests.

What happens to Rath or Chariot after Yatra finishes?

Once the Yatra finishes, the chariot is dismantled and its wood is used in the kitchen of Jagannath Temple.