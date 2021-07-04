Pushkar Singh Dhami to take oath as 11th Uttarakhand Chief Minister at 6 pm today

Pushkar Singh Dhami will take oath as the 11th Chief Minister of Uttarakhand today at 6 pm at Raj Bhawan. He will be replacing Tirath Singh Rawat, who resigned as the Uttarakhand Chief Minister on July 2, 2021.

Pushkar Singh Dhami has been elected as the Uttarakhand BJP legislature party leader. He was chosen as the new Chief Minister of the state after a BJP legislature party meet on July 3, 2021 in Dehradun.

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who was the central observer for the meeting of MLAs, said, "During the Legislature Party meeting, it was decided to appoint Pushkar Dhami as Uttarakhand BJP legislature party leader. We went to the Governor to discuss the party's decision."

Who is Pushkar Singh Dhami?

Pushkar Singh Dhami is an MLA from the Khatima constituency in Udham Singh Nagar district. He will be the third chief minister of the state in nearly four months.

Speaking after his nomination, Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "My party has always kept me under its wings, just like my mother. I consider myself fortunate enough that the party gave me this opportunity. I pledge to serve people even in remote areas of the state. We'll discuss the change in Cabinet later."

Pushkar Singh Dhami will take oath as Uttarakhand Chief Minister tomorrow at 6pm at Raj Bhawan. Newly appointed Uttarakhand Cabinet Ministers will also take the oath with him: Uttarakhand Governor's Office — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2021

Why did Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat resign?

• Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat submitted his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya in the evening on July 2, 2021. The Lok Sabha MP from Pauri Garhwal had taken over as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand on March 10, 2021.

• Tirath Singh Rawat in his statement said, “Given the constitutional crisis, I felt it was right to resign.”

• Under the Indian constitution, Tirath Singh Rawat had to be elected to the state assembly within six months to continue as the Chief Minister of the state since he was not an MLA.

• Article 164 (4) of the Constitution states, “A minister who for any period of six consecutive months is not a member of the legislature of the state shall at the expiration of that period cease to be a minister.”

• Tirath Singh Rawat six months time to be elected to the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly expires on September 10, 2021 and the chances of holding a byelection are very unlikely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Also, according to the Representation of the People Act, there cannot be byelections in case the term of the house is less than a year. Uttarakhand is scheduled to go to by-polls next year. Hence, Tirath Singh Rawat's resignation was the most viable alternative to avert a constitutional crisis.

• Tirath Singh Rawat has become the first Chief Minister of Uttarakhand who could not present himself before the Legislative Assembly.