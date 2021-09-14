Joe Biden to host Quad summit on Sept 24; PM Modi to attend; Top 5 things to know

The White House confirmed on September 13, 2021, that US President Joe Biden will host the first-ever Quad (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) leaders’ Summit at the White House on September 24.

As per the official statement by the White House, President Biden has been looking forward to welcoming PM Modi, Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

The Quad members are the grouping of four nations- India, the US, Australia, and Japan. This will also be the first-ever in-person Quad meet. The virtual meeting of the leaders was held in March 2021.

Quad Summit 2021: What will be on agenda?

• The official statement noted that the Quad leaders will focus on deepening the ties and advancing the practical cooperation in areas such as combating the Coronavirus pandemic, partnering on emerging technologies and cyberspace, addressing the climate crisis, and promoting free and open Indo-Pacific.

• As part of their ongoing effort to contain the pandemic, the Quad leaders during the summit will review the Quad vaccine initiative which was announced in March 2021.

• They will also review the progress made since the first virtual summit of Quad in March 2021 and will discuss the regional issues of shared interest.

• During Quad Summit, the views will be exchanged on contemporary global issues such as connectivity and infrastructure, critical and emerging technologies, maritime security, cyber security, climate change, humanitarian assistance/disaster relief.

• The recent developments in Afghanistan and rising global terror threats are also expected to be part of the discussion for four leaders.

PM Modi to visit US, address UNGA debate

Prime Minister Modi will visit the US for the summit and will also address the General-Debate of the High-Level Segment of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 25 in New York.

The theme of this year’s UNGA debate is ‘Building resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, responds to the need of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalize the United Nations.’

Quad virtual summit in March 2021

The first-ever virtual summit of the Quad leaders was held on March 12, 2021. The summit was attended by the leaders of the four nations- the US, Japan, Australia, and the US.

During the first Quad dialogue, the four leaders had stressed an open, free, and rule-based Indo-Pacific region that will be anchored by unconstrained coercion and democratic values.

The Quad leaders, in a joint statement, had said: “We bring diverse perspectives and are united in a shared vision for the free and open Indo-Pacific. We strive for a region which is free, open, healthy, inclusive, and unconstrained by coercion”.

5 Things to know about QUAD Summit 2021 in the US • The upcoming Quad summit in the US will be the first-ever in-person summit of four Quad leaders. • It will be the second international trip of PM Modi after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. He visited Bangladesh in 2021. • The upcoming Quad summit will be the first in-person meeting between PM Modi and US President Joe Biden. • This will be the first and last international event to be attended by the Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga. He recently announced that he will not run for the leadership election. • The quad summit will also be the first high-level meeting between four major nations after Taliban take over Afghanistan.

About Quad:

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue is a strategic dialogue between Japan, India, the US, and Australia.

The significant dialogue between the four nations was initiated in 2007 by the then Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe, Australian Prime Minister John Howard, US Vice President Dick Cheney, and the Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh.

The dialogue was ceased after the withdrawal of Australia during Kevin Rudd’s tenure as the Prime Minister. However, it was revived again during the 2017 ASEAN Summits, when the four leaders Narendra Modi, Shinzo Abe, Malcolm Turnbull, and Donald Trump agreed to revive the alliance.

Quad, the diplomatic and military engagement, was widely viewed as a response to China’s growing economic and military power in the Indo-Pacific region.