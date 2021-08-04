Rajasthan Government plans to bring policy for protection of forests

The Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot informed on August 1, 2021, that the state government has been planning to soon bring a policy for the protection of forests in Rajasthan.

He informed about the forest policy during the virtual launch of the scheme under which the medicinal plants will be distributed to the people of Rajasthan.

प्रकृति का सन्तुलन बिगड़ने के कारण ग्लोबल वॉर्मिंग, अनावृष्टि-अतिवृष्टि, बाढ़, सूखा, भू-स्खलन जैसी प्राकृतिक आपदाओं का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। इन आपदाओं से बचाव के लिए वनों का विस्तार जरूरी है। प्रदेश में वनों के संरक्षण एवं संवर्धन के लिए राज्य सरकार जल्द ही नई वन नीति लाएगी। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 1, 2021

Significance:

The Chief Minister while talking about the significance of forests said that due to the disturbance in nature’s balance, calamities such as drought, global warming, excessive rains, landslides, and floods are being faced.

He added that the expansion of forests is necessary in order to prevent these disasters, and for the promotion and protection of the forests in the state.

‘Ghar Ghar Aushadhi’ scheme launched in Rajasthan:

Rajasthan Government has launched the ‘Ghar Ghar’ Aushadhi’ Scheme under which various types of medicinal plants will be given to the people in the state.

The Chief Minister, during the launch, said that the importance of naturopathy has been proved during the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that to realize the resolve of healthy Rajasthan, it is required for the future generation to get information about the significance and use of the medicinal plants.

वर्चुअल रूप से आयोजित 72वें वन महोत्सव व ‘घर-घर औषधि योजना‘ के शुभारम्भ समारोह को संबोधित किया।

निवास पर गिलोय का औषधीय पौधा लगाकर योजना की शुरूआत की। साथ ही वन महोत्सव के तहत जयपुर के ग्राम बिलौंची में लगाने हेतु पीपल का पौधा व अन्य पौधों के वाहन को हरी झण्डी दिखाकर रवाना किया। pic.twitter.com/kTJe336yfz — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 1, 2021

Details:

• Forest Minister of Rajasthan, Sukhram Vishnoi said that under the scheme, eight medicinal plants such as Giloy, Tulsi, Ashwagandha, and Kalmegh will be provided at no cost to all 1.36 crore families of Rajasthan three times in 5 years.

• The Forest Department of the state will prepare the saplings in its nurseries.

• The State Government will spend Rs. 210 crores on the scheme.