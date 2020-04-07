Rajasthan HC stays FIR against Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey

Jack Dorsey case: Rajasthan High Court ordered a stay on the FIR registered against Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on April 7, 2020. The FIR was filed against Dorsey in 2018 during his India trip for reportedly hurting the sentiments if the brahmin community.’

The Rajasthan High Court quashed the plea against Dorsey stating that it did not find the offence in the petition filed against Dorsey and a journalist and said that allowing the investigation in the matter by police was absolutely uncalled for.

Jodhpur Court had ordered the police to register an FIR against Dorsey.



Jack Dorsey Case: History An FIR was filed against Jack Dorsey in 2018 for hurting the sentiment of the Brahmin community by posting an offensive photograph on social media. The petition had been filed by Raj Kumar Sharma, a member of the Vipra Foundation, in November 2018. The petition was filed against a picture that Dorsey had posted online, in which he is seen posing with Indian journalists while holding a poster that bears the slogan ‘Smash Brahminical Patriarchy’. The plea called for Dorsey’s arrest for hurting the sentiments of the brahmin community

Rajasthan High Court Order

• The court observed that the FIR did not furnish the required details of any cognizable offence to warrant its registration and investigation.

• The court further, referring to the slogan described as offensive, noted that the words could not be taken as having any direct link with the religious sentiment of any section of the society.

• The court noted that the words on the poster best convey that the feelings of the person concerned is strongly opposed to the brahminical patriarchial system and desires to denounce the same.

Background

Jack Dorsey and journalist Anna MM Vetticad had moved the Rajasthan High Court earlier with a Criminal Miscellaneous petition, seeking to quash the FIR. However, the court did not quash the petition but it ordered a stay on his arrest.