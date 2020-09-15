Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2020 Team profile, top winning records, players details, past wins

The Rajasthan Royals are the franchise cricket team which is based in Jaipur, Rajasthan, and plays in the Indian Premier League (IPL). It was founded in 2008, as one of the initial eight IPL franchises.

Rajasthan Royals had won the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League under the captaincy of Shane Warne. They were also the runners-up of the 2013 Champion League Twenty20 under the captaincy of Rahul Dravid.

Under the captaincy of Steve Smith along with other variety of talented players available on the side, Rajasthan Royals will be facing their first challenge against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on September 22, 2020.

IPL 2020- Rajasthan Royals (RR) Team Profile

Batsmen- Robin Uthappa, Manan Vohra, Steve Smith, Shashank Singh, Riyan Parag, David Miller, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh Bowlers- Oshane Thomas, Jaydev Unadkat, Andrew Tye, Rahul Tewatia, Mayank Markande, Kartik Tyagi, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer, Varun Aaron All Rounders- Ben Stokes, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Mahipal Lomror WKT/BAT Jos Buttler, Anuj Rawat New Additions- Jaydev Unadkat, Robin Uthappa, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Karthik Tyagi, Aniruddha Joshi, Oshane Thomas, Tom Curran, and Andrew Tye Retained- Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Shashank Singh, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Mahipal Lomror, and Manan Vohra Traded in- Mayank Markande, Ankit Rajpoot, Rahul Tewatia Head Coach and Batting Coach Head Coach- Andrew McDonald Batting Coach- Amol Mazumdar

Rajasthan Royals (RR)- Player Details

Steve Smith- He is an Australian International cricketer and the former captain of the Australian Cricket team. As per the ICC players rankings, Smith has been consistently rated as one of the top-ranked Test batsmen in the world. Smith is the Captain of the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Robin Uthappa- He is an Indian cricketer who plays for Kerala in domestic cricket and Rajasthan Royals in IPL. Robin Uthappa made his successful One Day International (ODI) debut in the seventh and final match of the English tour of India in 2006. He made 86 runs as an opening batsman which was the highest score for an Indian debutant in a match of limited overs.

Jos Buttler- He is an English International cricketer who is also the vice-captain of the English Cricket Team in the limited-overs cricket. Buttler is a right-handed batsman who usually fields as a wicket-keeper. He has represented England in One Day International (ODI), Test and Twenty20 International (T20I) cricket. He holds the record for the fastest One Day International (ODI) century by an England player. He is also regarded as one of the best wicket-keeper batsmen in the world.

Jaydev Unadkat- He is an Indian cricketer who played for the Indian National Cricket team. Unadkat had represented India in the under -19 Cricket World Cup in 2010. Jaydev Unadkat in March 2020, became the first man to captain Saurashtra to the Ranji Trophy title.

Ben Stokes- He is an English international cricketer who is also the current vice-captain of the England Cricket Team in Test Cricket. Ben Stokes was also the part of the England squad that won the Cricket World Cup of 2019. As a right-arm fast-medium swing bowler and a left-handed batsman, he is regarded as one of the best all-rounders in the world.

Shreyas Gopal- He is an all-rounder Indian cricketer who plays for Karnataka in the domestic cricket. Shreyas Gopal has played three One Day Internationals (ODI) for India Under-19 cricket team in 2011. He was brought by the Rajasthan Royals in January 2018 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.

Rajasthan Royals (RR)- Past Wins

Year Against RR Winning Score 2008 Chennai Super Kings 164/7 (won by three wickets)

Rajasthan Royals (RR)- Top Records