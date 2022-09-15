India’s first Lithium Cell Manufacturing Plant: All you need to know

Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, will launch the pre-production run of India’s first lithium cell manufacturing facility at Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, on September 16, 2022.

This state-of-the-art facility has been set up with an outlay of Rs. 165 crores by Chennai-based Munoth Industries Limited. The facility is located in one of the two Electronics Manufacturing Clusters set up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015. in the temple town.

India’s first Lithium Cell Manufacturing Plant: Facts

The presently installed plant’s capacity is 270 Mwh and it can produce 20,000 cells of 10Ah capacity daily. These cells are used in power banks and this capacity is around 60 percent of India’s present requirement. Cells for other consumer electronics like Mobile Phones, wearable, and hearable devices will also be produced. Shri Chandrasekhar also said that the inauguration of this plant will be a step in the direction of realizing Prime Minister Modi’s vision of making India the global hub of electronic manufacturing.

India imports lithium cells: What do we know?

India imports complete requirements of lithium-ion cells primarily from China, South Korea, Vietnam, and Hong Kong presently. Shri Chandrasekhar will also be visiting the United Telelinks facilities and Dixon Technologies located in the two EMCs.

What are lithium cells and their uses?

Many products such as electronics, wireless headphones, toys, small and large appliances, electric vehicles, handheld power tools, and electrical energy storage systems use Lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries. The cells can cause harm to human health or the environment if they are not properly managed at the end of their useful life.