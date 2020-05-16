Rajnath Singh commissions Indian Coast Guard Ship ‘Sachet’, two interceptor boats

The Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on May 15 commissioned Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) sachet and two interceptor boats C-451 and (IBs) C-450 in Goa. The event took place via video conferencing from Delhi.

An ICG spokesperson informed that the ship ‘Sachet’ has been first in the series of five offshore patrol vessels (OPVs) and has been designed and built indigenously by Goa Shipyard (Ltd). The ship is fitted with communication equipment, navigation, sensor, and machinery.

This is the first time in the Indian maritime history that the coast guard ship was commissioned through the digital medium. This step, however, has added muscle to the operations of the maritime security agencies.

Key Highlights:

• Along with Rajnath Singh, D G Krishnaswamy Natarajan, Director General of ICG and Ajay Kumar Defence Secretary were present at the occasion. While, Ministry of State for Defence, Shripad Naik was present at the Vasco facility of Goa Shipyard Ltd. at the time of the commissioning.

• The ICG spokesperson informed that the ships will be deployed extensively for coastal security, Exclusive Economic Zone Surveillance (EEZ), and other duties.

• With the commissioning, the Indian Coast Guard has reached a landmark of 150 boats and ships and 62 aircraft. While 40 ships are at different stages of construction at different Indian Shipyards.

• 16 Advanced Light Helicopters are also under production at HAL, Bengaluru. It will provide added strength to the surveillance capabilities of ICG and help in dealing with maritime challenges.

Details of ICGS Sachet:

• The ship is 105 meters and displaces approx. 2350 tons. It is propelled by two 9100 KW diesel engines that are designed to attain a maximum speed of 26 knots along with an endurance of 6000 nm.

• The ship has been coupled with the latest equipment and system that provides her the capability to perform the role of a command platform and also undertake charts to fulfill the coast guard charter.

• The ship has been designed to carry a two-engine helicopter, one inflatable boat, and four high-speed boats for swift boarding and rescue operations and search.

• The ship is also capable of carrying limited pollution response equipment in order to undertake the oil spill pollution response at sea.

• The Sachet is commanded by Deputy Inspector General Rajesh Mittal and manned by 110 men and 11 officers.

Details of 2 Interceptor Boats:

• The interceptor boats C-451 and C-450 have been indigenously designed and built by L&T Shipyard, Hazira (Gujarat).

• The boats are of 30 meters and are capable of achieving speeds. They are designed for the high-speed interception, low-intensity maritime operations, and close coast patrol.

• The two boats are commanded by Assistant Commandant Akin Zutshi and Assistant Commandant Gaurav Kumar Gola.

ICG supports indigenous assets:

The spokesperson stated that ICG always encourages indigenous content in their new assets. It enables them to remain operationally available throughout the year.

ICG also informed that the ships commissioned by the Defence Minister have 75 percent of the indigenous content which provides necessary support to the Indian shipbuilding industry.