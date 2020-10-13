Study at Home
Rajya Sabha Elections 2020: EC announces dates for elections to 11 Rajya Sabha seats, polling on November 9th

As per the Election Commission's notification, the date of Rajya Polls will be November 9th and the counting of votes will take place on the same day at 5 pm. 

Oct 13, 2020 12:37 IST
The Election Commission of India announced the dates for elections to 11 Rajya Sabha seats on October 13, 2020. The term of 11 Rajya Sabha MPs, 10 from Uttar Pradesh and one from Uttarakhand is set to expire on November 25th. 

As per the Election Commission's notification, the Rajya Sabha elections have to  be completed before November 11th. 

The notification states that the Commission has decided to hold biennial elections to the Council of States from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand to fill up the vacancies. 

Biennial Rajya Sabha Election Schedule: 

S.no

Events

Dates/ Days
1.  Issue of Notifications October 20th, Tuesday
2.  Last date of making nominations October 27th. Tuesday
3.  Scrutiny of nominations October 28th, Wednesday
4.  Last date for withdrawal of candidatures November 2nd, Monday
5.  Date of Poll November 9th, Monday  
6.  Hours of Poll 9am-4pm
7.  Counting of votes 5 pm on November 9th, Monday
8.  Date before which election has be to completed November 11th, Wednesday

Following Rajya Sabha members are scheduled to retire on November 25th:-

S.no

MP Name

State

Date of Retirement
1.  Dr. Chandrapal Singh Yadav Uttar Pradesh November 25, 2020
2.  Javed Ali Khan
3.  Arun Singh
4.  Neeraj Shekhar
5.  PL Punia
6.  Hardeep Singh Puri
7.  Ravi Prakash Verma
8.  Rajaram
9.  Ramgopal Yadav
10.  Veer Singh
11.  Raj Babbar Uttarakhand

 

