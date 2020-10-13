Rajya Sabha Elections 2020: EC announces dates for elections to 11 Rajya Sabha seats, polling on November 9th

The Election Commission of India announced the dates for elections to 11 Rajya Sabha seats on October 13, 2020. The term of 11 Rajya Sabha MPs, 10 from Uttar Pradesh and one from Uttarakhand is set to expire on November 25th.

As per the Election Commission's notification, the Rajya Sabha elections have to be completed before November 11th.

The notification states that the Commission has decided to hold biennial elections to the Council of States from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand to fill up the vacancies.

Biennial Rajya Sabha Election Schedule:

S.no Events Dates/ Days 1. Issue of Notifications October 20th, Tuesday 2. Last date of making nominations October 27th. Tuesday 3. Scrutiny of nominations October 28th, Wednesday 4. Last date for withdrawal of candidatures November 2nd, Monday 5. Date of Poll November 9th, Monday 6. Hours of Poll 9am-4pm 7. Counting of votes 5 pm on November 9th, Monday 8. Date before which election has be to completed November 11th, Wednesday

Following Rajya Sabha members are scheduled to retire on November 25th:-