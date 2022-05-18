Ramgarh Vishdhari Sanctuary notified as India's 52nd tiger reserve 

India's 52nd Tiger Reserve: The Ramgarh Vishdhari Sanctuary in Rajasthan was notified as India's 52nd tiger reserve on May 16, 202, as per Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav. This has become the fourth tiger reserve in Rajasthan after Ranthambore, Sariska and Mukundra.

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav tweeted, "Pleased to note Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve has been notified today. The 52nd Reserve of India will conserve biodiversity and bring in ecotourism and development to the area. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modiji, we are committed to preserving our wildlife."

The newly notified tiger reserve includes the tiger habitat between Ranthambore Tiger Reserve in the northeast and Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve on the southern side and facilitates dispersal of tigers from Ranthambore Tiger Reserve. — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) May 16, 2022

The floristic diversity of the Ramgarh Vishdhari tiger reserve makes it an important area for research and education, tweeted the Union Minister. He added, "Historic and cultural sites like Bhimlat, Ramgarh palace would encourage eco-tourism and provide employment opportunities to local communities."

The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) had on July 5, 2021 given its in-principle approval to notify Ramgarh Vishdhari Wildlife Sanctuary and adjoining areas as a Tiger reserve.

Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve: 5 Important Facts

The Ramgarh Vishdhari Sanctuary includes the tiger habitat between Ranthambore Tiger Reserve in the northeast and Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve on the southern side.

The reserve has been called 'critical' by wildlife experts and conservationists for the movement of Tigers between Ranthambore and Mukundra reserves.

Apart from Tigers, the reserve is also home to other animals including leopard, nilgai, Indian wolf, striped hyena, sloth bear, golden jackal, chinkara and fox.

The Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve will span across an area of 1,501.89 sq km.

Ramgarh Vishadhri reserve is located mostly in the Bundi district and in part in Bhilwara and Kota districts.

Tigers in India

As per the "Status of Tigers in India" report released in 2019, there are around 2,967 tigers in 20 states across the country.

What happens when an area gets notified as a wildlife reserve?

When an area gets notified as a wildlife reserve, it is protected by law.

Background

The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) had given in-principle' approval for marking Ramgarh Vishdhari Wildlife Sanctuary and adjoining areas as a tiger reserve on July 5, 2021 under Section 38 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. Following the approval, an expert committee was constituted by the State Government for the identification of Critical Tiger Habitat (Core) and Buffer Area of Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve. The committee submitted its report to the state government on January 24, 2022 for the determination of the core and buffer area of Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve.

