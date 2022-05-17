Current Affairs Daily Quiz: 17 May 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as RCB's Hall of Fame and INS Surat, INS Udaygiri and first French Female Prime Minister among others.

1. Elisabeth Borne has been appointed as the first female Prime Minister in 30 years of which nation?

a) Denmark

b) Sweden

c) France

d) Italy

2. Which is the name of the last stealth destroyer that has been launched under 'Project 15B'?

a) INS Surat

b) INS Pune

c) INS Kochi

d) INS Ahmedabad

3. What is the name of the third ship of Project 17A that was launched by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on May 17, 2022?

a) INS Aravalli

b) INS Sahyadri

c) INS Rajghir

d) INS Udaygiri

4. India has banned the export of which food grain?

a) Rice

b) Wheat

c) Corn

d) Barley

5. Which country has joined Finland in formally signing request to join NATO membership?

a) Switzerland

b) Australia

c) Cyprus

d) Sweden

6. Which two cricketers have become the first to be inducted in RCB's Hall of Fame?

a) Steve Smith, David Warner

b) Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli

c) Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers

d) AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli

Answers

1. (c) France

Elisabeth Borne was picked by the French President Emmanuel Macron on May 16, 2022, as his new Prime Minister as he prepared for the legislative elections in June this year. It is the second time in 30 years that a woman has been appointed for the topmost position. The former Prime Minister of France Jean Castex handed over his resignation, earlier in the day, paving way for a cabinet overhaul after Macron’s re-election in April 2022.

2. (a) INS Surat

INS Surat is the fourth and the last ship of the 7,400-tonne Project 15B Indian Navy Destroyers. These are called the Visakhapatnam class after the lead vessel INS Visakhapatnam. The Destroyer has been named after Gujarat's commercial capital- Surat, which has a rich maritime and shipbuilding history.

3. (d) INS Udaygiri

INS Udaygiri is the third ship of Project 17A programme. It is named after a mountain range in Andhra Pradesh, India. Project 17 has yielded three frigates so far, INS Shivalik in 2010, INS Satpura in 2011 and INS Sahyadri in 2012. A total of seven ships will be launched under the P17A programe, out of which O3 and o4 are under construction.

4. (b) Wheat

Global wheat prices rose to record high on May 16, 2022 after India banned wheat exports. India is the world's second-largest wheat producer. The Indian government announced on May 13, 2022 that it was banning wheat exports after the intense heatwave curtailed production in the country and led to a record-high spike in domestic prices.

5. (d) Sweden

Sweden on May 17, 2022 signed a formal request to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). This comes just a day after the country announced it would seek NATO membership. Finland’s Parliament has also overwhelmingly supported a bid to join NATO. The NATO Alliance consists of 30 independent member countries.

6. (c) Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers

Two of the cricket's greatest legends, Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers have become the first two players to be inducted into the Royal Challengers Bangalore's Hall of Fame. The announcement was made by former RCB skipper Virat Kohli. While West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle was with the franchise for six years, AB de Villiers was an integral part of the team from 2011 to 2021.

