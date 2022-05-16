Current Affairs Daily Quiz: 16 May 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as Tripura Chief Minister, Tripura Cabinet, National Dengue Day and Thomas Cup 2022 among others.

1. Who has been appointed as the new Chief Minister of Tripura?

a) Manik Saha

b) Jishnu Dev

c) Narendra Chandra Debbarma

d) Ratan Lal Nath

2. How many Ministers have been sworn into the Tripura Cabinet?

a) 11

b) 12

c) 13

d) 15

3. When is National Dengue Day celebrated?

a) May 14th

b) May 15th

c) May 16th

d) May 17th

4. Which band has won the most Billboard Music Awards in history?

a) Destiny’s Child

b) Bruno Mars

c) BTS

d) Jonas Brothers

5. Which country lifted the Thomas Cup 2022 in men's event?

a) Indonesia

b) China

c) Denmark

d) India

6. Which country has won the Thomas Cup most number of times?

a) China

b) Indonesia

c) Thailand

d) Malaysia

7. Who is the first Indian layman to be declared Saint by The Vatican?

a) Devasahayam Pillai

b) Jakob Lorso

c) Monte Paullu

d) Filip Anthony

Answers

1. (a) Manik Saha

Manik Saha took oath as the new Chief Minister of Tripura at the Raj Bhawan in Agartala on May 15, 2022. Manik Saha was appointed as BJP's Legislative party leader and Tripura's CM-designate on May 14, hours after Biplab Kumar Deb resigned from the top post.

2. (a) 11

A total of eleven MLAs were sworn in as Tripura Cabinet Ministers in Agartala on May 16, 2022. The Tripura Cabinet Ministers List 2022 includes 9 BJP MLAs and 2 IPFT MLAs. All Cabinet Ministers under former Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb's cabinet have been included in the new cabinet except for IPFT's Mevar Kumar Jamatia.

3. (c) May 16th

National Dengue Day is observed in India every year on May 16 to create awareness about Dengue and intensify preparedness for the control of viral disease before the transmission season starts in India. The day is an initiative by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare that has been working towards the prevention and control of viral fever in various states in the country.

4. (c) BTS

BTS has now overtaken Destiny’s Child to become the group to win the most Billboard Music Awards in history. The K-pop group holds 12 Billboard Music Awards against Destiny’s Child’s 11 awards. They created history by winning 3 out of 6 awards they were nominated for at the Billboard Music Awards 2022 Awards. They won Top Selling Song, Top Duo/Group, and Top Song Sales Artist for their super hit song ‘Butter’.

5. (d) India

The Indian men's badminton team scripted history by beating 14-time champions Indonesia 3-0 in the Thomas Uber Cup Final 2022 on May 15, 2022. This is the first time that India has become the Thomas Cup Champion. Kidambi Srikanth beat Jonatan Christie in two straight games of 21-15, 23-21 in the deciding match, bringing the coveted title home.

6. (b) Indonesia

Indonesia has won the Thomas Uber Cup a total of 14 times and are the most successful team, followed by China that has won the cup 9 times. The only other nations that have lifted the cup besides Indonesia and China include Malaysia, Japan, Denmark and now India.

7. (a) Devasahayam Pillai

Devasahayam Pillai was declared Saint by Pope Francis at The Vatican on May 15, 2022. He had converted to Christianity in the 18th century in the then Kingdom of Travancore. Also known as Lazarus, Devasahayam had become the first Indian layman to get sainthood for what The Vatican calls ‘enduring increasing hardships’.

Current Affairs Daily Quiz: 13 May 2022