Current Affairs Daily Quiz: 13 May 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as Rajya Sabha Elections 2022, new Sri Lankan Prime Minister, India's first Amrit Sarovar and IPL Playoffs 2022 among others.

1. Rajya Sabha Elections for 57 seats will take place on which date?

a) June 30th

b) July 15th

c) June 10th

d) May 31st

2. Who has been appointed as the new Prime Minister of Sri Lanka?

a) Ranil Wickremesinghe

b) Sanath Jayasuriya

c) Chamal Rajapaksa

d) Gotabaya Rajapaksa

3. Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan was the President of which country?

a) UAE

b) Saudi Arabia

c) Oman

d) Bahrain

4. India's first Amrit Sarovar has been inaugurated in which state?

a) Gujarat

b) UP

c) Rajasthan

d) Madhya Pradesh

5. Scientists have grown plants in the soil collected from which among the following celestial bodies?

a) Saturn

b) Moon

c) Mars

d) Jupiter

6. Scientists have discovered almost 35 million years old rare snake fossil from which state/UT?

a) Arunachal Pradesh

b) Ladakh

c) Sikkim

d) Mizoram

7. Which team became the first one to confirm its place in the IPL Playoffs 2022?

a) Royal Challengers Bangalore

b) Gujarat Titans

c) Rajasthan Royals

d) Delhi Capitals

Answers

1. (c) June 10th

Rajya Sabha elections for 57 seats spread across 15 states will go to the polls on June 10, as per the Election Commission of India. Out of the 15 states, Uttar Pradesh has the highest share of seats that will go to polls with 11 seats falling vacant, followed by Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, from where 6 seats each will be falling vacant.

2. (a) Ranil Wickremesinghe

Five-time Sri Lankan PM, Ranil Wickremesinghe, has returned to helm the post amid the nation's worst economic and political crisis. He was reappointed to the post of Prime Minister by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa after the resignation of former PM Mahinda Rajapaksa. The 73-year-old heads the United National Party and had refused to join the President's unity government.

3. (a) UAE

UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan passed away at the age of 73 on May 13, 2022. Sheikh Khalifa Al Nahyan was serving as the president of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi since November 2004. He was the country's second president, succeeding his father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in November 2004.

4. (b) UP

India’s first Amrit Sarovar has been inaugurated in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.It will not only help in protecting the environment and conserving water but will also be an attraction for the people of nearby states. Each district will have 75 Amrit Sarovars or ponds as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

5. (b) Moon

Scientists have grown plants in the soil collected from Moon, which is a historic first in human history and a major milestone in space exploration. The experiment was jointly undertaken by NASA and researchers from the University of Florida. The researchers used lunar soil samples collected by Apollo 11, 12, and 17 missions to grow Arabidopsis, a relative of mustard greens. A gram of lunar soil was used to grow each plant.

6. (b) Ladakh

Scientists have discovered fossil of a rare Madtsoiidae snake from the molasse deposits of Ladakh Himalaya. The rare fossil indicates the prevalence of the species in the subcontinent for much longer time than previously thought. Madtsoiidae is an extinct group of medium-sized to gigantic snakes. They had first appeared during the late Cretaceous period and the whole group largely disappeared in the mid-Paleogene across most Gondwanan continents except for Australia where it survived with its last known taxon Wonambi till late Pleistocene.

7. (b) Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans is the only team that has officially qualified for the IPL Playoffs 2022. While Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are formally out of the IPL Playoff race, the remaining seven teams still stand a chance to qualify for the three IPL playoff spots.

Read Also: Current Affairs Daily Quiz: 12 May 2022