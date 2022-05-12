Current Affairs Daily Quiz: 12 May 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as new Chief Election Commissioner, North Korea reports first COVID case and COVID booster dose time gap reduction for international travellers among others.

1. Who has been named as the new Chief Election Commissioner of India?

a) Sanjiv Kumar

b) Rajiv Kumar

c) Rajiv Mehta

d) Sushil Mehta

2. Which country reported its first-ever case of COVID-19 on May 12, 2022?

a) North Korea

b) South Korea

c) Taiwan

d) New Zealand

3. India has reduced the COVID Booster dose time gap to how many months for international travellers?

a) 3 months

b) 5 month

c) 6 months

d) 7 months

4. When is International Nurses Day observed every year?

a) May 11th

b) May 12th

c) May 13th

d) May 15th

5. Which company has indigenously built Swathi weapon-locating radars?

a) HAL

b) BDL

c) BEL

d) Astra

6. Which nation will host the 2027 SEA Games?

a) Indonesia

b) Australia

c) Malaysia

d) Maldives

7. India is considering signing a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) with which nation?

a) Hungary

b) Oman

c) Uzbekistan

d) Israel

Answers

1. (b) Rajiv Kumar

Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has been appointed as the new Chief Election Commissioner by the President of India. He will take charge of the office on May 15, 2022. He will succeed CEC Sushil Chandra who will demit from office on May 14.

2. (a) North Korea

North Korea reported its first-ever COVID-19 case on May 12, 2022. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has declared a ‘Severe National Emergency’, vowing to eliminate the virus from the country. Kim Jong Un has also called for tighter border controls and lockdown measures and told the citizens to completely block the spread of the virus by blocking their areas in all cities and counties across the country. North Korea was one of the few countries in the world that had not reported a single case of COVID-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020.

3. (a) 3 months

Those travelling abroad can now get their COVID Booster dose 3 months after their second dose instead of waiting to complete 9 months. Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted informing that Indian citizens and students travelling overseas can now take the precaution dose as required by the guidelines of the destination country. He informed that the new facility will be available soon on the Cowin portal.

4. (b) May 12th

International Nurses Day is celebrated every year on May 12 to honour and celebrate the contributions of the nurses everywhere. The day has been officially observed since 1974. The day commemorates the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, the English Social Reformer who is also known as the founder of Modern Nursing.

5. (a) BEL

Indian Army has put forward a proposal to buy 12 more Made-in-India 'Swathi' weapon-locating radars for China border. The radars have been developed indigenously by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and built by Bharat Electronics Limited.

6. (c) Malaysia

Malaysia will host the 2027 SEA Games, while Singapore will host the 2029 edition. The announcement was made on May 12, 2022 hours before the opening ceremony of the delayed 2021 event in Vietnam. Olympic Council of Malaysia president Norza Zakaria said in a statement that SEA Games Federation "unanimously" awarded his country the event for the seventh time at a meeting at a Hanoi hotel.

7. (b) Oman

The Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal informed on May 12, 2022 that India was considering entering into a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) with Oman. The Minister informed this while delivering the Keynote Address at the 10th Meeting of India-Oman Joint Business Council (JBC) in New Delhi. He said that India is already looking for a comprehensive trade agreement with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations.

Read Also: Current Affairs Daily Quiz: 11 May 2022