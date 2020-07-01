RBI announces fresh OMO for Government Securities: What is OMO & Why RBI conducts Open Market Operations - Check Here

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced fresh Open Market Operations (OMO) for the sale and purchase of Government Securities. The RBI will conduct the sale and purchase of government securities on July 2, 2020 of Rs 10,000 crore each. The RBI took the decision after considering the current liquidity and market situation. Here in this article, we have explained what is OMO, why RBI conducts the OMO, what is operation twist and other details related to the Open Market Operations.

In order to participate in the OMO, bidders and participants need to submit their bids on the E-Kuber system (Core Banking Solution) of the RBI in electronic format. The bids can be submitted from 10:00 am and 11:00 am on July 2. The RBI would accept offline bids only in the case of system failure. In such situation, offline or physical bids need to be submitted to Financial Markets Operations Department in the format prescribed by the central bank. The RBI will announce the result of OMO on July 2 itself.

Let's now have a look at what is OMO, Process of OMO and the reason behind it:

What is OMO?

OMO is abbreviated as Open Market Operations. The OMOs are conducted by the RBI in the form of sale and purchase of Government Securities (G-Secs) to adjust liquidity in the market. If there is excess liquidity, then RBI undertakes sale of G-Secs and if there is liquidity crunch, then RBI conducts purchase of G-Secs.

How RBI conducts the OMO?

The OMO is conducted in the form of sale and purchase of government securities. The RBI issues securities through auctions which are conducted electronically on the Core Banking Solution (CBS) platform named E-Kuber. The auction is also conducted physically in case of system failure.

Why RBI conducts the OMO?

The RBI conducts the OMO to manage the liquidity situation in the economy. Have a look at the motive behind the conduct of Open Market Operations:

When there is excess liquidity --> Sale of Government Securities --> To drain liquidity off the market

When there is Liquidity Crunch --> Purchase of Government Securities --> To infuse liquidity in the market

What are Government Securities?

Government Securities are financial instruments or bonds - securities that are issued at face value by Central Government for raising a loan from public. The Government Securities are issued to finance important projects and manage budget deficits. The Government securities can be:

Bearer Bonds

Promissory Notes

Bonds in Bond Ledger Account

Treasury Bills

Cash Management Bills

State Development Loans

What are advantages of investing in Government Securities in OMO?

The G-Secs are issued in form of interest-bearing dated securities which have:

Zero risk of default

Fixed rate of interest

Fixed maturity period

Carry half-yearly interest payments

Issued at face value

No TDS reduction on interest payment

How purchase and sale of Government Securities under OMO benefit the investors?

The price of government securities are usually linked to the existing rate of interest. If the rate of Interest rises, price of government securities falls and vice-versa. Investors can get substantial profits when they buy securities when interest rates are high and sell securities at high prices when interest rate falls.