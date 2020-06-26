Regular train services further cancelled till August 12

Indian Railways has decided to further cancel the regular passenger train services till August 12, 2020, except for Special Rajdhani Train and Special Mail Express Service which had started amid COVID-19 lockdown by the Ministry of Railways.

In May 2020, Railways had cancelled all the tickets of passenger trains that were booked till June 30. As per the notice issued by the Railways board, the move has been further extended for the period between July 1 to August 12.

As per a senior railway official, the 230 trains that were announced during a lockdown will continue to operate but the normal trains that were cancelled till June 30 will remain non-operational till August 12.

It has been decided that regular time-tabled passenger services including Mail/Express, passenger and suburban services stand cancelled up to 12.08.2020: Railway Board pic.twitter.com/Pt1EIreC5y — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2020

Key Highlights:

• Indian Railways has announced that there will be a full refund for the tickets generated for the travel during the period up to August 12.

• The 30 Rajdhani Trains that began operating from May 12 and Special Mail express Service which was started from June 1 will continue to operate.

• Earlier, the Indian Railways had also announced that the tickets booked up to June 30 will be cancelled and the amount will be refunded.

Background:

The Indian railways had halted its operations of over 12,000 passenger trains from March 22, 2020. The decision was taken right before the nationwide lockdown to combat COVID-19 was announced by the government on March 24.

With the lockdown, the complete movement of the passenger trains that run on a daily basis was halted from March 25, 2020.