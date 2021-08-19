Resistance 2.0: Legendary anti-Taliban leader's son Ahmad Massoud launches Panjshir resistance against Taliban

The war in Afghanistan is not over yet! Ahmad Massoud, the son of legendary anti-Taliban leader Ahmad Shah Massoud has declared the start of armed resistance, "Resistance 2.0" against the Taliban's return from Panjshir Valley. He is joined by former Afghanistan Vice President Amrulla Saleh who has declared himself as caretaker president of Afghanistan.

The Panjshir resistance has sparked hope for Afghans to gain freedom from the Taliban, who are currently seeking to form the new government in Afghanistan. Panjshir is the last and only one of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces that have not been taken by the Taliban.

All anti-Taliban commanders and Afghan soldiers who did not surrender to the Taliban are reportedly regrouping in Panjshir to join Amrulla Saleh and Ahmad Massoud's resistance against the Taliban's return from Panjshir. All the loyalists of Amrulla Saleh have been seen moving to Panjshir.

Nations must respect the rule of law , not violence. Afghanistan is too big for Pakistan to swallow and too big for Talibs to govern. Don't let your histories have a chapter on humiliation and bowing to terror groups. https://t.co/nNo84Z7tEf — Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) August 19, 2021

Read: Amrullah Saleh declares himself 'Caretaker President'

The Panjshir resistance is reportedly receiving strategic and tactical support globally. Ahmad Massoud has called on western countries to stand up for them and send weapons to his fighters. The 'Northern Alliance' flag has also been reportedly hoisted in Panjshir.

"Whatever happens, my mujahideen fighters and I will defend Panjshir as the last bastion of Afghan freedom. Our fighting spirit is unharmed. We know from experience what awaits us. But we need more weapons, more ammunition and more equipment," Ahmad Massoud was quoted saying.

Ahmad Massoud offers deal to Taliban As per reports, Ahmad Massoud has offered a deal to the Taliban with conditions that the Taliban not enter Panjshir Valley and give voice to other parties in the government. This is yet to be confirmed though. The precise details of the deal are reportedly confidential.

Important Fact about Panjshir Valley •Panjshir Valley, located towards north of Kabul in the Hindu Kush, in Afghanistan means "five lions". The valley is named after the five Pandavas who were believed to have attained Mahāprasthāna there according to the native folklore. •The valley was a resistance stronghold for decades, first against the Soviets in the 1980s and then against the Taliban in the 1990s. •It is the only province that has not fallen to the Taliban in the present-day and still standing strong. Who is the Lion of Panjshir? •Ahmad Shah Massoud was called the “Lion of Panjshir”. He was a famed Afghan resistance commander during the Afghan-Soviet war in the 1980s. •His groups had given a tough fight to the Taliban and did not let them capture the entire country. Panjshir remained one of the very few territories that never surrendered to the Taliban under its earlier regime. •He was assassinated in 2001 by Taliban-allied Al Qaeda operatives posing as television journalists. •Now his son and others have launched resistance 2.0 from the very place.

Background

Former Vice President vowed to fight against the Taliban after he declared himself “caretaker” head of state under the Afghan constitution in the wake of former president Ashraf Ghani’s unexpected departure from Kabul.