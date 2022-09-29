Retired lieutenant general Anil Chauhan appointed as next Chief of Defence Staff

The Indian Government has appointed retired General Anil Chauhan as the next Chief of Defence Staff on September 28, 2022. The retired lieutenant will also work as a Secretary, to the Government of India, Department of Military Affairs from the date of his assumption of charge. He will also serve as the advisor to the Nuclear Command Authority chaired by the Prime Minister.

The appointment came months after the country’s first CDS General Bipin Rawat died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district. Retired Lt.General Anil Chauhan is the military advisor to the national security advisor Ajit Doval and the national security council secretariat. General Chauhan retired from the post of Lieutenant in May 2021.

Govt of India appoints Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired) as the next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) who will also function as Secretary to Government of India, Department of Military Affairs: MoD pic.twitter.com/Ohg156uwTx — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2022

Retired Lt. General Anil Chauhan: Career

Anil Chauhan has worked in the Indian Army for the last 40 years. He held several command, staff, and instrumental appointments in his career. The retired general also has experience in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir and North-East India. Chauhan was commissioned into the 11Gorkha Rifles in the Indian Army in 1981. He is also an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, and Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. The officer had commanded an Infantry Division in the Baramula sector in the Northern Command as a Major General. Later the Lieutenant also commanded a corps in the North East and became the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command in September 2019. The Lieutenant was in charge till his retirement, in May 2021. Earlier, Lt. Chauhan also served on a United Nations mission to Angola. He also tenanted essential staff appointments including the charge of Director General of Military Operations.

Retired Lt. General Anil Chauhan: Awards and Honours

Lt. Chauhan received the Param Vishist Seva Medal for his distinguished and illustrious service in the army. He was also awarded Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Sena Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, and Vishist Seva Medal. After retirement also Lt. Chauhan continued to work on national security and strategic matters.

What do you mean by the Chief of Defence Staff(CDS)?

The Chief of Defence Staff is the military head of the Indian Armed Forces. The person is also the permanent Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee. The CDS officer is the highest-ranking uniformed officer on active duty and the chief military adviser to the Minister of Defence. The Chief is also the head of the Department of Military Affairs. The officer is assisted by a vice-chief and the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff.