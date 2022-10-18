Roger Binny elected as BCCI President

Roger Binny, the highest wicket-taker of India's triumphant 1983 World Cup campaign, has been officially elected as the 36th Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president. Binny was the only candidate to file a nomination for the post and was elected unopposed at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on October 18, 2022, in Mumbai.

Binny succeeded former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly, whose three-year tenure as the board chief came to end. Ganguly will now participate in the contest for the Cricket Association of Bengal top post.

Who are the other elected counsels?

Jay Shah has been elected as the secretary, Ashish Shelar as the treasurer, Rajeev Shukla will be the vice president, and Devajit Saikia as the Joint Secretary. Outgoing treasurer Arun Dhumal has been appointed as the new IPL chairman as Birjesh Patel will turn 70 next month.

Who is Roger Binny?

Binny has represented India in 27 Tests and 72 ODIs and has also served as a member of the national selection committee. He is the right-arm medium pacer who was a handy batter down the order and is mostly remembered for his performance in the 1983 World Cup. With 18 wickets, Binny ended up as the highest wicket-taker of the tournament and played an important role in the Kapil Dev-led Indian side lifting their maiden world title. Binny has also served as a member of the BBCI selection committee.

Board of control for cricket in India

The Board of control for cricket in India (BCCI) is the governing body for cricket in India and was formed in December 1928. BCCI is headquartered at the Cricket centre, Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The board is the richest governing body of cricket in the world and is also a part of the Big Three of International cricket, with Cricket Australia and the England and Wales cricket board.

