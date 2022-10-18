Shehan Karunatilaka wins Booker Prize for 'The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida’.

Shehan Karunatilaka, a Sri Lankan author wins the Booker prize for “The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida”. Booker Prize is one of the most prestigious rewards in the world. Karunatilaka is the second Sri Lankan to get the award.

The Booker prize consists of 50,000 pounds. The award was given on October 17, 2022. The first Sri Lankan to win the prize was Michael Ondaatje in 1992. The Booker Prize is honoured annually for a book published in English in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Who is Shehan Karunatilaka?

Shehan Karunatilaka, born in 1975 is a Sri Lankan writer, mostly known for his 2010 debut novel Chinaman: The Legend of Pradeep Mathew. His 2010 debut novel also won the Commonwealth Prize, the DSC Prize, and the Gratiaen Prize and was adjudged the second-greatest cricket book of all time by Wisden. Karunatilaka lived in Colombo and studied in New Zealand. He lived and worked in London, Singapore, and Amsterdam. Karunatilaka's novel The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida has been announced as the winner of the 2022 Booker Prize.

The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida: About

The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida dictates the story of the photographer of its title, who in 1990 wakes up dead in what appears like a celestial visa office. With no idea who killed him, Maali has seven moons to be in touch with the people he loves most and leads them to a hidden cache of photos of civil war atrocities that will amaze Sri Lanka. The book describes the situation that prevailed in 1990s Sri Lanka, the political violence as a part of everyday life, dysfunctional society, cronyism, and corruption through Maali Almeda's fellow afterlife companions.

The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida: Characteristics

The judges particularly admired and enjoyed ‘The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida’ the ambition of its scope, and the hilarious audacity of its narrative techniques. The novel has been appreciated by judges as a whodunnit and a race against time, full of ghosts, gags, and deep humanity.

