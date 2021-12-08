Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Rohit Sharma replaces Virat Kohli as India's new ODI, T20I captain

Rohit Sharma will take over as India's new ODI captain during the three-match ODI against South Africa, which will start from January 2022. 

Created On: Dec 8, 2021 19:54 IST
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma

New Indian ODI captain: Rohit Sharma has been named as the new captain of the Indian ODI and T20I teams. The All-India Senior Selection Committee announced the same on December 8, 2021. He will be succeeding Virat Kohli, who had announced his decision to step down as the T20 captain in September 2021. 

Rohit Sharma already took the helm as the T20 captain of Team India during its recent T20 series against New Zealand in November 2021. He will take over as the ODI captain during the three-match ODI against South Africa, which will start from January 2022. 

Virat Kohli will remain the captain of the Indian test side. 

Stay tuned for more updates. 

Read more: Virat Kohli steps down as T20 captain, to remain captain for ODI/ Test formats

 

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

6 + 6 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF June 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF June 2021
    View all