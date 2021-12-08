Rohit Sharma replaces Virat Kohli as India's new ODI, T20I captain

New Indian ODI captain: Rohit Sharma has been named as the new captain of the Indian ODI and T20I teams. The All-India Senior Selection Committee announced the same on December 8, 2021. He will be succeeding Virat Kohli, who had announced his decision to step down as the T20 captain in September 2021.

Rohit Sharma already took the helm as the T20 captain of Team India during its recent T20 series against New Zealand in November 2021. He will take over as the ODI captain during the three-match ODI against South Africa, which will start from January 2022.

Virat Kohli will remain the captain of the Indian test side.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee also decided to name Mr Rohit Sharma as the Captain of the ODI & T20I teams going forward.#TeamIndia | @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/hcg92sPtCa — BCCI (@BCCI) December 8, 2021

