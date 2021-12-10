Royal Gold Medal 2022: Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi wins world’s highest honour for Architecture

Balkrishna Doshi, an acclaimed architect from India has won ‘Royal Gold Medal 2022’ which is one of the world’s highest honours for Architecture. The news of Balkrishna Doshi winning the honour was announced by the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA). In a statement, the institute said that 94-years old Doshi, with a 70-year career and over 100 built projects has influenced the direction of architecture in India and its adjacent regions through both his teaching and practice.

On hearing the news, Balkrishna Doshi said that he is pleasantly surprised and humbled to receive the Royal Gold Medal 2022 from the Queen of England. Balkrishna Doshi also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his wife, his daughters, and most importantly his team and the collaborators at Sangath his studio.

Prime Minister Modi via tweet also congratulated Balkrishna Doshi on winning Royal Gold Medal 2022 and said that his contributions to the world of architecture are monumental.

Spoke to the distinguished architect Shri Balkrishna Doshi Ji and congratulated him on being awarded the Royal Gold Medal 2022. His contributions to the world of architecture are monumental. His works are globally admired for their creativity, uniqueness and diverse nature. https://t.co/Fk25Gp7zg0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 10, 2021

Why Balkrishna Doshi is being honoured with Royal Gold Medal 2022?

According to the Royal Institutes of British Architects, Doshi’s buildings combine pioneering modernism with vernacular, informed by deep traditions of India’s climate, architecture, craft, and local culture. Doshi’s projects include administrative and cultural facilities, residential buildings, and housing developments.

Balkrishna Doshi became internationally known for his social housing projects, urban planning, as well as for his work in education, in India and as a visiting professor at universities around the world.

Some of Balkrishna Doshi’s Key projects:

1. Shreyas Comprehensive School Campus (1958-63), Ahmedabad 2. Atira Guest House low cost housing (1958) 3. The Institute of Indology (1962)- Building to house rare documents 4. Ahmedabad School of Architecture. It was renamed CEPT University in 2002 5. Tagore Hall & Memorial Theatre (1967) 6. Premabhai Hall (1976) theatre and auditorium 7. The Indian Institute of Management in Bangalore (1977-1992) 8. Sangath (1981), the institute for his architecture practice, Vastu Shilpa 9. Kanoria Centre for Arts (1984), an arts and creative hub 10. Aranya Low Cost Housing (1989), Indore

About Balkrishna Doshi

Balkrishna Doshi was born in Pune in 1927 to an extended family of Furniture makers. He studied at the JJ School of Architecture, Bombay. Doshi worked with Le Corbusier as Senior Designer (1951-54) in Paris and later four more years in India to supervise projects in Ahmedabad. Balkrishna Doshi also worked with Louis Khan as an associate for building IIM, Ahmedabad and they also continued to collaborate for over a decade.

What is Royal Gold Medal?

The Royal Gold Medal, which is given in recognition of a lifetime’s work, is approved personally by Queen Elizabeth II. The medal is a given to a person or a group of people who have had a significant influence on the advancement of architecture.