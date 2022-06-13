Russia Mcdonald's New Name: Former Russian McDonald's rebranded as Vkusno i tochka

Russia Mcdonald's New Name: Former McDonald's restaurants in Russia have been renamed "Vkusno i tochka", which means "Delicious. Full Stop". The new owner announced the name ahead of the restaurant's grand opening on June 12, 2022.

Russian businessman Alexander Govor, who had held the license of Mcdonald's since 2015, bought all 850 Mcdonald's restaurants in Russia after the American company announced its withdrawal from Russia in May in protest against Ukraine's invasion.

The first of the rebranded restaurants have opened in Pushkin Square, in the same location where Mcdonald's first-ever restaurant was opened in Soviet Moscow in 1990. While the new chain of restaurants will keep Mcdonald's interior, it will remove all traces of its name and logo.

#UPDATE The restaurant that launched McDonald's in Russia in 1990, heralding Moscow's opening after decades of Soviet rule, reopened on Sunday with a new name and logo in a potent reminder of the upheaval sparked by the conflict in Ukraine https://t.co/63pxB1qz45 pic.twitter.com/BYOV4HVdBM — AFP News Agency (@AFP) June 12, 2022

Russian Mcdonald's Replacement: 9 Interesting Facts

1. In the initial days, 15 rebranded restaurants will open in and around the Russian capital. By the end of June, another 200 restaurants are expected to open, followed by all of 850 by the end of the summer.

2. The interiors of the new franchise will remain unchanged but all traces of Mcdonald's name and logo will be erased.

3. The rebranded name of Mcdonald's in Russia means “Tasty and that’s it”.

4. The logo of the rebranded franchise resembles M with two fries and a dot in a green background. The famous Golden Arches have been taken down.

5. While McDonald’s flagship burgers including Big Mac and desserts such as McFlurry will no longer feature in the menu, many other items and composition of the some of the burgers will be available on a smaller menu at slightly lower prices.

6. The new franchise chain will also continue Mcdonald's affordable pricing strategy.

7. The Mcdonald's equipment will also remain and continue to be used as it is in the new rebranded franchise.

8. The new owners hope to serve the customers with a similar experience to Mcdonald's in terms of quality and ambience.

9. The franchise will need to find new soft drink suppliers after Coca-Cola also suspended business in Russia over the Ukrainian war.

Background

McDonald's had announced its intention to withdraw from Russia in May citing the reason to be the "humanitarian crisis" and "unpredictable operating environment" caused by the war. The American fast food chain joined a slew of other major companies including Starbucks, Apple, Coca Cola and Levi's that decided to quit Russia in view of its unprovoked aggression in Ukraine.

Russia and Ukraine together accounted for almost 9 percent of Mcdonald's global sale in 2021. McDonald’s will though have an option to buy back its restaurants in Russia within 15 years.