Russia to revisit Moon after 45 years, Luna 25 set to launch in October 2021

Russian Space Agency ‘Roscosmos’ is all set with its mission to launch its spacecraft‘Luna 25’on October 1, 2021, towards the icy South pole of the Moon. After 45 years since their last landing on the Moon, Russian scientists are taking up the project to study the water beneath the surface at the South pole of the Moon.

The last spacecraft ‘Luna 24’ was launched in August 1976 by the Soviet Union.

During a virtual presentation by the National Academy of Sciences on March 23, 2021, the Russian Space Research Institute highlighted that the Moon is going to be the center of its program for the next decade.

About the Luna 25

•Luna 25, a Russian Moon Lander, is set to launch on October 1, 2021.

•The four-legged lander with a Lunar Robotic Arm and six science instruments has been designed to study the water below the surface at the South pole of the Moon and to assess the threats from the sharp fragments of lunar dust, for one year.

•The Moon lander will use a camera built by the European Space Agency (ESA) for the lunar missions. The European Pilot-D camera will capture the terrain of the Moon. The data will help ESA prepare for their landing on the Moon.

•Luna 25 is one of the five Lunar missions planned by Russia. The country will launch Luna 26 in 2023 or 2024. Luna 27 is expected to be launched in 2027. Details about the remaining two missions are yet to be decided.

•Back in 1959, the Soviet Union launched the first Luna 1 mission. It was the first unmanned spacecraft to land on the Moon.

Race for Moon: Lunar Missions by other countries

The United States with its Artemis program is planning to land the next man and the first woman on the Moon in 2024.

China’s spacecraft Chang’e -5, in December 2020,brought back lunar pieces from the huge volcanic plain OceanusProcellarum on the Moon.

India is planning to launch its third Lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 by 2022.

Israel, after its first failed attempt at landing on the Moon, will reattempt with Beresheet 2.