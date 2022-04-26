Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Russian Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov warns of 'real' danger of World War III

World War III: Given the current situation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the danger of World War III is real and no one can underestimate it.

Created On: Apr 26, 2022 13:17 IST
WW3 Ukraine: The Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Lavrov said on April 25, 2022, that Russia’s peace talks with Ukraine will continue, while also warning that there is a real danger of World War III. While speaking to Russian news agencies, Lavrov criticized Ukraine’s approach to the talks and added that goodwill has its limits. But if it isn’t reciprocal, it doesn’t help the negotiation process. In the light of the current tensions between the West and Russia due to the country’s invasion of Ukraine, Lavrov said that the danger of ‘World War III’ was real.

Lavrov accuses Ukrainian President of pretending

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the Ukrainian President and the former actor Zelensky of pretending to negotiate. Lavrov said that he is a good actor but if you watch and read attentively what he says, you will find a thousand contradictions.

However, Lavrov maintained that Russia will continue to engage in negotiations with the team delegated by the Ukrainian President and these contacts will go on.

Danger of World War III is real: Russian Foreign Minister

Given the current situation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the danger of World War III is real and no one can underestimate it.

While commenting on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Lavrov said that he was confident that everything will of course finish with the signing of an accord. He added, however, that the parameters of this accord will be defined by the state fighting that will have taken place at a moment the accord becomes a reality.

Russia-Ukraine war: Supply lines hit

The Russian Defence Ministry announced on April 25 that the air force of the country targeted 82 Ukrainian military sites, which included four command posts and two fuel depots, and the army fired high-precision missiles at 27 targets in the latest attacks.

The Ukrainian government has also said that Russia has continued to hit the infrastructure and supply lines bringing military assistance from Ukraine’s partners.

