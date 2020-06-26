Russia’s Energia Space Corporation plans to take first tourist on spacewalk in 2023

Energia Space Corporation in Russia announced on June 25 that it is planning on taking the first tourist on a spacewalk in 2023, under the terms of a new contract with a United States partner.

Energia has signed a contract with Space Adventures. The contact promises to take two space tourists to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2023.

Energia, which is a part of Russia’s Space Agency, Roscosmos informed that there is a plan that one of the participants of the expedition will do spacewalk from the Russian segment, together with a Russian cosmonaut.

RSC #Energia and #SpaceAdventures have signed a contract to launch a short mission in 2023 with two spaceflight participants aboard — https://t.co/hlqy1mShJ5



🚀🧑‍🚀 One of the spaceflight participants is expected to go on a spacewalk from the ISS together with a Russian cosmonaut pic.twitter.com/9v711GGBk6 — РОСКОСМОС (@roscosmos) June 26, 2020

Russia’s plan to take tourists on spacewalk:

Space Adventures on its website has already started advertising the spacewalk as a rare and exhilarating experience, that is available only through the Russian Program.

In its message, it says that if you choose to fly to space on the Russian Soyuz Spacecraft, you will have the opportunity to conduct a spacewalk accompanied by a professional cosmonaut.

The company together with the Russian Agency has previously taken eight tourists to the ISS between 2001 and 2009.

Private Missions by other companies:

The announcement came days after National Aeronautics Space Administration (NASA) signed a deal with Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic tourism company of Britain in order to promote private missions to the station after conducting a special training program in the United States.

It also follows Elon Musk’s Space X first successful mission in May 2020 to bring astronauts to the station on a reusable Crew Dragon Spacecraft. It ended nearly a decade of Russia holding a monopoly on shuttling humans to orbit.

SpaceX has also announced its own space tourism trip for three people in 2021, on board of the Crew Dragon.