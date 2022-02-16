JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Apply Before 21 Feb!

Saudi Land Forces Commander pays historic visit to India

Lieutenant General Fahd Bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutair's three-day visit is the first-ever visit to India by a serving Royal Saudi Land Forces Commander.

Created On: Feb 16, 2022 13:26 IST
Saudi Commander's first-ever visit to India
Saudi Commander's first-ever visit to India

The Commander of Royal Saudi Land Forces, Lieutenant General Fahd Bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutair arrived in India on February 14, 2022 in a historic first. 

The three-day visit is the first-ever visit to India by a serving Royal Saudi Land Forces Commander. It is a testament of the growing bilateral defence ties between India and Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Commander called on India’s army chief General M M Naravane during his visit and both held extensive talks to further enhance defence cooperation between India and Saudi Arabia. Their dialogue paved way for the identification of new areas of cooperation including counter-terrorism, intelligence sharing, artificial intelligence and cyber security.

The Saudi Commander was accorded the ceremonial guard of honour at the South Block lawns before the talks. He was welcomed by General MM Naravane. 

The commander also visited National Defence College (NDC) in New Delhi as a part of his India visit and interacted with NDC Commandant Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Mago.

Significance

India attached great importance to the visit of the Saudi Commander, calling it as historic and landmark. The Union Defence Ministry said in a statement that Gen Naravane and Lt Gen Al-Mutair met for “significant bilateral discussions” and that the visiting commander was briefed on “security aspects”.

The Ministry further shared that the relationship between India and Saudi Arabia has grown owing to common interests in economic prosperity, eliminating the scourge of terrorism and mitigating the effects of climate change.

The Indian Army also tweeted, "Lieutenant General Fahd Bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutair, Commander, Royal Saudi Land Forces, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia called on General MM Naravane and discussed ways to further enhance the bilateral defence cooperation between the two countries."

Background 

Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane had held telephonic interaction with Lieutenant General Fahd Bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutair earlier on February 9, 2022 to discuss the aspects of bilateral Defence Cooperation.

The defence and security ties between India and Saudi Arabia have been on a high for the last couple of years. 

Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane had also visited Saudi Arabia in December 2020, marking the first-ever visit by an Indian Army Chief to the oil-rich Gulf nation. 

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.
Comment (0)

Post Comment

7 + 6 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF August 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF August 2021
    View all