SBI allocates Rs 71 crores to help India combat COVID-19 second wave

The State Bank of India has allocated Rs 71 crores to support various initiatives that will help India battle the deadly second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

The public sector bank has allocated Rs 30 crores to set up healthcare facilities such as 1000-bedded makeshift hospitals, 1000- bedded isolation facilities and 250 bed ICU facilities in some of the worst-hit states. They will be set up with the help of municipal corporations and government hospitals of the respective cities.

SBI has allocated Rs 71 crores to undertake various support initiatives to help India combat second wave of COVID-19. Bank has dedicated Rs 30 crores to setup 1000-bedded makeshift hospitals, 250 bed ICU facilities & 1000-bedded isolation facilities in some worst-hit states: SBI pic.twitter.com/vcawp1Y6Jk — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2021

Key Highlights

•The SBI is exploring partnerships to set up makeshift hospitals and has been in talks with various designated authorities.

•The Bank will also contribute Rs 10 crore for vaccine research and genome-sequencing equipment and lab.

•The bank has also allocated Rs 21 crore to all its 17 local Head Offices to address the urgent medical needs of the citizens such as in getting life-saving healthcare equipment and enhancing oxygen supply in hospitals.

•The bank will continue to provide cooked meals, ration, PPE kits and masks.

•It has also decided to strengthen vaccination drives and undertake community-based testing with the support of NGOs. It has allocated Rs 10 crore for the same. Under the same effort, a helpline will be set up for COVID-19 related matters.

•The bank has also tied up with various hospitals to conduct vaccination of its employees. It will be bearing the cost of vaccination for its employees and their dependent family members.

•Sixty training centres of the bank across the country have been converted into isolation and quarantine centres for affected employees and their family members

SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara said, "We are committed to contribute funds, resources and reach out to the citizens of India and also join in the government’s efforts in fighting the virus. I urge everyone to offer their support in any form to the people in need and contribute towards making the country COVID-19 free.”

Background

The State Bank of India had pledged 0.25 percent of its annual profit last year to fight the coronavirus outbreak in India. It had donated over Rs 108 crore to the PM CARES Fund.

The bank has also contributed Rs 11 crore to support the government's vaccination drive.