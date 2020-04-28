SC directs Centre to adopt ‘one nation, one ration card’ scheme

Supreme Court in an order passed on April 27 has asked the centre to consider the adoption of ‘one nation, one ration card’ scheme during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

The scheme will be beneficial for the migrant workers and economically weaker sections to get the benefit of subsidized food. The scheme was to be launched by the Central Government in June 2020.

The direction from the Supreme Court will help the migrant workers and other beneficiaries who have been stranded in other states and cannot access basic facilities without the local identity cards.

Key Highlights

• A bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, NV Ramana, and B R Gavai passed an order stating that the Union of India must consider the implementation of ‘one nation, one ration card scheme’ and check whether it will be feasible to apply this scheme in present circumstances.

• The direction from the court came from the plea filed by advocate Reepak Kansal that sought the launching of the scheme for migrant workers and other beneficiaries who are currently in not their states and stranded in different states during the lockdown.

• The direction to authorities is also essential to ensure the well-being of migrant workers who are staying in rented premises or transit camps.

• The petition by the advocate seeks an indulgence by the court to safeguard the rights of beneficiaries, migrant workers of accessing the subsidized food, and other benefits of government scheme introduced during the lockdown.

Why the scheme is necessary?

As per the petition, the states and Union territories have been giving benefits to its local citizens or voters and denying the basic benefits such as medical, food, shelter to the migrant workers or citizens who belong to other states as they lack local identity proof such as ration card, voter card.

If the Central government brings ‘one nation, one ration card scheme’ which it was planning on launching in June 2020, it will benefit the economically weaker sections and protect the lives of the workers who are stuck in other states during COVID-19 lockdown.