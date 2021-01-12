Supreme Court stays implementation of three farm laws, criticises govt's handling of farmers' protests

The Supreme Court on January 12, 2020 criticised the government's handling of the farmers' protests and stayed the implementation of the three farm laws until further notice.



The apex court stated that it is going to suspend the implementation of the three farm laws until further orders. The court stated that it will be forming a committee to address the issue.



The Supreme Court gave its verdict while hearing a batch of petitions challenging the three farm Laws and those seeking removal of protesting farmers from Delhi borders.

#FarmLaws: Supreme Court forms a committee to hold talks https://t.co/eIXr3WcNvA — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2021

About the Committee • The Supreme Court has suggested forming a committee to resolve the deadlock between Government and protesting farmers. • The top court stated that the committee will be a part of judicial proceedings. It also stated that every person who is genuinely interested in solving the problem is expected to go before the Committee. • The court assured that the Committee will not punish anyone or pass any orders, it will just submit a report to the apex court. • According to Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, the members of the committee will include Agricultural economist Ashok Gulati, Harsimrat Mann, Pramod Joshi and Anil Ghanwat. • A complete order will be released by the Court by the end of today.

SC verdict on farm laws: Key Highlights

• The Chief Justice of India assured that the top court will stay the implementation of the three farm laws and protect farmers' land but the farmer's will have to agree to participate before an Independent Committee.

• The top court said that it will pass an interim order saying the no farmers land can be sold for contract farming.

• The court said that it is concerned about only the validity of the laws and about protecting the life and property of citizens affected by protests.

• The CJI stated that the court has the power to suspend the legislation but the suspension will not be for an empty purpose. It stated that it will form a committee that will submit a report to it.

• The apex court further declined the farmer's request that the Prime Minister should approach them to hold negotiations. The CJI said that the Prime Minister is not a party here and informed that the Agriculture Minister has already held talks with the farmers but in vain.

Impact

The Supreme Court has ordered the formation of a committee to resolve the deadlock between the government and the farmers in the backdrop of the protesting farmers' unions expressing their unwillingness to participate in the negotiation talks.

Farmers' reaction to the SC order

The 'Samyuktha Kisan Morcha' had issued a statement on January 11, 2021 saying that while all organisations welcome the suggestions of the top court to stay the implementation of the farm laws, they are collectively not willing to participate in any proceedings before a committee appointed by the court.

The farmers' unions, in their joint statement, said that all talks before the committee will be fruitless looking at the approach of the government, which made it clear before the top court on January 11, 2021 that they will not agree to the discussion for the repeal of the three farm laws before the committee.

Background

The Supreme Court had said on January 11, 2021 that it was extremely disappointed at the central government's response to the farmers' protests against the three farm laws, which have been going on for over a month at Delhi borders.

The top court had asked then why the new farm laws cannot be put on hold while the government argued that the laws benefit farmers.