Scientists of National Rice Research Institute develops device for pest management

The Alternate Energy Light Trap device will help the farmers in identifying the insect types that usually lurk in the fields and will also manage them.

Created On: Mar 2, 2021 17:23 ISTModified On: Mar 2, 2021 17:24 IST
Device for pest control

An Alternate Energy Light Trap- AELT device has been developed by the scientists of ICAR- National Rice Research Institute, Cuttack, for checking pests in agricultural fields. They have also got a patent for the invention.

The automated device has been invented by Dr. Mayabini Jena, former Principal Scientist and Head of Crop Protection Division, and Dr. Shyamaranjan Das Mohapatra, Principal Scientist (Entomology) of the National Rice Research Institute.

The Alternate Energy Light Trap device invented by the scientists of ICAR institute will help the farmers of India in identifying the insect types that usually lurk in the fields and will also manage them.

How the invention of AELT is significant?

With the invention of the Alternate Energy Light Trap, farmers will be able to save crops worth thousands of crores. They will also be able to save the lives of people from pesticides that are used in farmlands for killing insects and are extremely harmful to the human body.

How the device will control the pest problem?

The AELT device includes a light trap unit in order to attract flying insects. It also has a collector unit with a light trap unit for receiving the lured insects from the light trap.

According to scientists, the device is an eco-friendly and economical insect trapping method and is sufficient enough for handling a large number of insects.

About AELT

There are two models of the Alternate Energy Trap Device. The bigger one is valued at Rs. 8,800 and can be used easily on the farmland of about one hectare.

The mini version of AELT costs around Rs. 4,100 and it can be used for the pest problem on the farmland of under one acre.

The patent of AELT has been shared with a company based in Maharashtra and the commercial production of the product will also start soon.

 

