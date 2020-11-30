SCO Council of Heads of State Summit: Sociopolitical impact of COVID-19 more acute, says Vice President

Indian Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu chaired the 19th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of Government summit through video conferencing on November 30, 2020.

The SCO Council Heads of Government summit 2020 saw participation from Prime Ministers of SCO member states and Ministers and representatives of Observer states and a special guest from Turkmenistan.

Overall, 7 Prime Ministers, six from SCO member states including Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan and one from observer state Belarus attended the summit. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan PM Imran Khan did not participate in the meeting.

India's COVID death rate at one of the lowest levels in the world

During his address at the SCO Council summit, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu conveyed his deepest sympathies to the people affected by COVID-19 across the world and sincere gratitude to all the corona warriors working tirelessly during this time.

Further, he highlighted how India has managed to keep its COVID-19 death rate at one of the lowest levels in the world and it has one of the highest recovery rate of over 93 percent due to a people-empowered and people-driven approach.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Further while speaking on the progress of the COVID-19 vaccine, Naidu said that more than 60 percent of the vaccines for global immunization programs are being manufactured in India and over 30 indigenous COVID-19 vaccines are being developed in the country, three of which are in advanced stages.

More than 60 percent of the vaccines for global immunization programs are being manufactured in India.



COVID-19 Impact

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu reiterated that the sociopolitical impact of COVID-19 has been more acute and has exposed the weakness of global institutions. He said that this is the time to bring in much-needed reforms to our global institutions, including WHO, and rework our development strategies to face a post-COVID-19 world.

The sociopolitical impact of COVID-19 has been more acute and has exposed the weakness of global institutions.



Further, he highlighted how India launched a new economic strategy: Atmanirbhar Bharat or Self-reliant India- to ensure stable growth. Naidu stated that the new strategy prioritizes building the national economic strength, resilience and enhanced capacities to be a trusted partner and a responsible global player.

To ensure stable economic growth, we have launched a new economic strategy: Atmanirbhar Bharat or Self-reliant India.



Cross-Border Terrorism

Speaking on cross-border terrorism, the Vice President said that peace is the essential prerequisite for progress and the most important challenge faced by us in the region is terrorism, especially cross-border terrorism. He strongly condemned acts of terrorism, saying terrorism is the enemy of humanity and called for joint action to eliminate it.

Naidu voiced India's stand on terrorism, saying India condemns terrorism in all its manifestations and remains concerned about threats emerging from ungoverned spaces and is particularly concerned about States that leverage terrorism as an instrument of state policy. He highlighted that such an approach is entirely against the spirit and ideals and the SCO Charter.

India at SCO

•Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu reiterated India's commitment to take the cooperation within SCO to new heights by playing a proactive, positive and constructive role in the organization.

•Naidu stated that India has proposed to create a special working group on startups and innovation during its chairmanship of SCO this year.

•India has also pushed forward a second proposal to create an Expert Group on Traditional Medicine under the annual SCO Health Ministers meeting.

•He highlighted how traditional medicines played a big role in providing an effective and low-cost alternative to save lives during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

India-SCO cultural linkages

•The first-ever digital exhibition on shared Buddhist Heritage in SCO was inaugurated today at the National Museum of India, as a celebration of India and SCO's civilizational linkages and shared cultural heritage.

•Ten books of regional Indian literature were translated into Russian and Chinese to encourage a wider interest in India’s rich literary traditions.

You will agree that deeper knowledge about our culture & diversity will be useful to better understand each other.



•India would also be hosting an SCO Food Festival in Delhi to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in 2021.

As a part of the activities to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Shanghai Cooperation Organization in 2021, India would also be hosting a #SCO Food Festival in Delhi.



About SCO member states

•The Shanghai Cooperation Organization has 8 member states in total and 4 observer states. Pakistan, which is a member of the SCO, was represented at the summit by Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs, instead of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

•The other three observer states include Afghanistan, Iran and Mongolia. While Afghanistan was represented by President Ashraf Ghani, Iran was represented by the First Vice President of Iran and Mongolia by its Deputy Prime Minister.

•India under the purview of its hosting rights had extended an invitation to Turkmenistan to be the Special Guest at the SCO summit. The nation was represented by the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers.

MEA Statement

In an official statement, the Union Ministry of External Affairs said that India considers SCO as an important regional organization to promote cooperation in the areas of security, trade, economy, peace and culture and by chairing the 19th SCO Council of Heads of Government Summit, India hopes to further strengthen the same by putting human beings at the centre of SCO activities.

The Ministry further stated that it hopes that India’s initiatives are aimed at not only helping SCO Member States in overcoming the economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic but also signal their continued commitment to strengthening the organisation. The Ministry reiterated India's commitment to widening its cooperation with SCO by playing a more proactive and constructive role.

Background

India hosted its first-ever SCO summit-level meeting after it became a full-time member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in 2017.

India had assumed the chairmanship of the SCO Council of Heads of Government on November 2, 2019 as per rotation, succeeding Uzbekistan. India's year-long term will end on November 30.

India had hosted virtual meetings of the SCO Ministers responsible for External Economy and Foreign Trade and SCO Ministers for Justice in October.